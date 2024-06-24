Errigal register their first league victory

Errigal Ciaran 1-12 Dungannon1-8

ERRIGAL Ciaran got their first win of their 2024 Division One league campaign at the fourth attempt at a sun-kissed Cardinal MacRory Park on Friday evening.

The teams were level on five occasions but six unanswered points in a dominant third quarter proved to be decisive in Errigal earning the spoils.

The home side had led by three points after a strong first half performance, but they surrendered that lead in the first minute of the second half as Ryan Jones finished brilliantly to the net. Paul Donaghy would then convert a free kick to give the Thomas Clarkes the lead, but Errigal showed their resolve to run out deserved winners with Thomas Canavan particularly impressing with four points in the final twenty minutes.

Errigal got the first score of the match in the opening minute as Odhran Robinson earned and converted a free. Dungannon would respond instantly with Ryan Jones picking out James Quinn who turned on pivot and kicked a fine score.

The Clarkes would take the lead for the first time as Matthew Quinn kicked a fine long range score. Last year’s beaten county finalists would level moments later through another free from Odhran Robinson. The sides would trade an array of fine scores thereafter, forwards James Quinn and Paul Donaghy scoring from play for Dungannon, while Errigal midfielder Michael Quinn scored from an acute angle and half back Peter Og McCartan ran past a number of Dungannon defenders and scored the outside of the boot to leave the sides level at four points apiece after a tight and entertaining opening quarter.

James Quinn was causing the Errigal defence constant issues in the first half as he kicked his second point, a brilliant curling effort from just inside the 45. This however would be the Clarkes last score of the half as Errigal defended superbly.

Then came the biggest score in the contest to date. In the 23rd minute Errigal forward Dara McGinley showed great speed to run right through the centre of the Dungannon defence before offloading the ball to Pauric Traynor who finished to the net as he sent the Dungannon goalkeeper the wrong way. They would then extend their lead to three with Ryan Ward pointing a long range effort.

Dungannon came out of the blocks flying at the start of the second half and equalised in the first minute. A great ball by Mark McKearney released Ryan Jones who turned well and finished low to the net to leave the sides level for the fourth time. It may have been expected that the Clarkes goal would burst the game into life but it was the opposite as defences dominated, Errigal kicked two pointed efforts short as the Thomas Clarkes defence pressured well, defenders Ciaran Barker and Mark McKearney standing out for Dungannon.

Paul Donaghy’s outside of the boot free would give Dungannon the lead with just over 20 minutes to go but this seemed to wake up their opponents as the West Tyrone side would score four points in the next three minutes; Thomas Canavan would take a mark after a fine catch under pressure, converting from 30 metres.

Thomas Canavan scored another point moments later before an Odhran Robinson free extended their advantage to three points in a blink of an eye.

Errigal continued to turn over the Dungannon attack and counter well. Thomas Canavan got his third score after good work by Ben O’Donnell, with Paul McGirr then extending the lead to five. Dungannon would miss a number of opportunities to narrow the lead, Paul Donaghy missing a scoreable free as his side continued to be turned over at ease. The Clarkes finally got their first score in over 15 minutes as James Quinn scored a mark. Paul Donaghy kicked his third point of the contest moments later to leave just a goal between the sides heading into the final minutes.

Errigal’s defence dealt superbly with Dungannon’s high balls into the square as the Clarkes chased the goal they needed to equalise. However it was the star man Thomas Canavan who kicked the insurance point after winning his own free and converting it, as his Errigal side ran out four point winners.

The Scorers

Errigal Ciaran

Thomas Canavan (0-4, 1f, 1m), Odhran Robinson (0-3, 3F), Pauric Traynor (1-00), Padraig McGirr (0-01), Dara McGinley (0-01), Ryan Ward (0-01), Michael Quinn (0-01), Peter Og McCartan (0-01).

Dungannon

James Quinn (0-03, 1m), Paul Donaghy (0-03, 1f), Ryan Jones (1-00), Patrick Quinn (0-01), Matthew Quinn (0-01)