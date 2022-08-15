Errigal remain top of the table

ERRIGAL Ciaran remain top of the Division One table but they were pushed all the way by Donaghmore at Father Devlin Park on Sunday. It was level at the break with Cormac McCann, Conor Cush, Peter Harte and Darragh Canavan among the points for their respective sides. A brace from Declan Quinn put the visit0rs in front on the restart but that advantage was short lived after a superb goal from Cush. Errigal Ciaran responded with points from Ben McDonnell and Padraig McGirr and while Donaghmore had scores from Dan Toner and McCann a late Harte goal sealed it, 1-14 to 1-11.

There was also a late goal at Gardrum Park as County champions Dromore got the better of Dungannon. The St.Dympna’s led 0-9 to 0-7 at the break with Emmett McNabb, Ronan McNabb Junior and Ryan McCusker among their points, Paul Donaghy with all but one of the Dungannon tally. Conor McKee and Paddy Quinn scored early in the second half as the lead changed hands and from there to the end it was nip and tuck. Dalaigh Jones and Donaghy scored for the Clarkes but Emmett McNabb and Niall Sludden replied for the hosts before a late Declan McNulty penalty proved decisive, 1-15 to 0-14..

Trillick edged the verdict against Ardboe at Donnelly Park 1-15 to 1-12. The Rossas were out of the traps quickly with a Daniel Quinn goal followed by points from David Mulgrew and Kyle Coney. Trillick though responded to lead at the break thanks to points from Lee Brennan, Sean O’Donnell and Ciaran Daly. In the opening moments of the second half Rory Brennan fired in Trillick’s goal and his brother Lee and Mattie Donnelly tagged on points. Efforts from CJ McGourty, Shay McGuigan and Coney kept Ardboe in the game but with Lee Brennan in fine form the St.Macartans took the points.

Advertisement

Loughmacrory’s trip to the Loughshore proved to be a fruitful one as they secured a comfortable 0-13 to 0-4 win over Derrylaughan. The Kevin Barrys managed only a single Shea Coney point in the opening half as the visitors established a 0-9 to 0-1 advantage at the break with Pauraic Meenagh, Shane Grimes, Fergal Higgins and Ronan Curran all on target. Sean Robinson and Joseph Donnelly had second half points for Derrylaughan but Loughmacrory were always in control with Meenagh hitting three of their four second half scores and Gareth Donaghy getting the other one.

Carrickmore made the trip to Moortown and they came out on top in a close encounter. Cahir Munroe, Danny Fullerton, Ciaran Daly, Lorcan McGarrity, Brian Conway and Stephen Grogan were all along the points for the St.Colmcilles. a Blaine Ryan goal had helped Moortown lead at the break but despite points from Peter Devlin, Ryan Kelly and Paul Quinn they couldn’t keep their noses in front.

Moy won a low scoring encounter at home to Greencastle to secure two crucial points in their efforts to get away from the danger zone. Micheal Conroy top scored for the winners with Matthew Lavery and defender Paddy Lavery also on target. Mark Carson grabbed the Greencastle goal and he was also among the points as were Sean Fox and Dan Tuohey.

A magnificent blitz of scores within the space of three minutes saw Coalisland claim the spoils against their oldest Rahilly rivals in an intriguing derby meeting- 1-12 to 0-12.

Tiarnan Quinn came on and turned the tie decisively in favour of the Fianna during the final quarter.

His penalty goal was a masterclass in how to take a spot kick, and he added three more points to drive them to victory.

The game was also notable for the return of Niall Devlin and Michael McKernan from their United States travels. Both were introduced and will have relished the game-time as the countdown begins in earnest to the start of the senior championship next month.

Advertisement

There was an attendance of around 1,000 for this derby clash which never fails to provide plenty of drama.

In another high-profile derby clash Killyclogher got the better of Omagh 1-15 to 1-10. Defensively, Ciaran Howe’s side were full value for their

five-point victory at Ballinamullan on Friday night.

A well-taken goal from Ronan O’Neill added a layer of intrigue to the closing stages, but across the hour Killyclogher were the more threatening team and deserved their victory.

Killyclogher started off like an express train, running into a 1-2 to no score lead after only five minutes of play.

Tiernan McCann and Nathan O’Neill played their part in the opening score of the game as they assisted Mark Bradley for a second minute goal; the in-form Bradley nailed an exceptionally difficult free; and Tiernan McCann was again involved as Bradley scored another point with his less favoured right foot.