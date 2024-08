Errigal Ciaran 4-11 Killyclogher 0-2

THE merits of league play-off positions were again highlighted at windswept and wet Dunmoyle on Sunday when what was basically a third string Killyclogher side were swept aside by Errigal Ciaran

The St Mary’s didn’t register a score until the 43rd minute by which stage they were trailing by 22 points. This wasn’t even one-sided, at times just shooting practice for the hosts. Errigal led 4-5 to no score by the break as a much changed Killyclogher welcomed back Rian McCaul and Nathan Donnelly from their travels.

Errigal went into the game top of the Division One table with the visitors still holding on to a play-off spot but still there were permutations that could have had an effect on the final standings. The hosts were changed alright but still boasted lots of quality.

Taking no risks, they pummelled Killyclogher through the opening period and never took their foot of the gas.

The game allowed several Errigal fringe players to come in and two of them, Daniel Blake and Thomas Mullin, impressed in the difficult conditions but overall it was hard to take anything from this tie bar just the two points.

Ciaran McGinley went close for an opening goal within two minutes and while his one on one skittled wide they were soon off the mark with an excellent Joe Oguz point on the run.

Killyclogher could do little to rebuff the Errigal movement. Dara McGinley’s long ball found Odhran Robinson on the edge of the square who steered home a goal in one movement seven minutes in, and while the St Mary’s battled, Errigal maintained their grip.

Padraig McGirr and Mc Ginley points were followed by a well executed Oguz goal as they opened Killyclogher’s defence and Errigal were 3-5 to no score up by the end of the first quarter.

Michael Quinn dropped over from the right, Pauric Traynor through the centre with Robinson drilling in his second goal on the rebound after a great save from McCaul.

In the latter stages of the half in driving rain Eoin Kelly’s pass from the right was steered past the Killyclogher keeper by Bryan Horisk for a fourth home goal.

Errigal rang the changes at the break and within six minutes of driving at Killyclogher, who drafted in Eoin Bradley and Robbie Porter, both Blake and Mullin had registered points.

On occasions Killyclogher did open up things at the other end, Porter and Donnelly working well, with Nathan O’Neill and Rory Murnaghan working tirelessly, but they found Errigal too well organised.

Ronan McCrory, fresh off the bench, and Peter Campbell landed scores through the third quarter before Porter dropped over Killyclogher’s first point on 43 minutes.

Oran Toal got their second but in the latter stages both Blake and Mullin added scores for a more than comfortable win for the hosts who now have home advantage in the league semi-final.

The Scorers

Errigal Ciaran

Odhran Robinson 2-0, Joe Oguz 1-1, Bryan Horisk 1-0, Daniel Blake 0-2, Thomas Mullin 0-2, Peter Campbell, Ronan Mc Crory, Pauric Traynor, Padraig Mc Girr, Dara Mc Ginley and Michael Quinn 0-1 each

Killyclogher

Robbie Porter 0-1 Oran Toal 0-1