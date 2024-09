ERRIGAL CIARAN III 2-10 KILLYMAN 0-7

A HECTIC weekend of Junior Championship activity commenced in fairly low key fashion at ONeills Healy Park on Friday evening, Errigal Ciaran Thirds accounting for Killyman with the minimum of fuss.

A cracking first half finish from Sean Mellon and late David Harte penalty were the goal strikes which provided the Dunmoyle boys with a sizeable cushion come the final whistle, despite a dogged showing from their opponents.

With Connor McAleer and captain Damien McDermott darting up the pitch from deep throughout, Errigal were able to carve out a litany of promising openings, the subtle promptings of Darren Carson also catching the eye.

The fact the end product wasn’t always there will no doubt focus the minds ahead of their next outing in a fortnight’s time, though veteran Harte did weigh in with five points (four frees) on top of his spot kick conversion.

As for Killyman captain Adam Cullen, Ronan McVeigh and Enda McGahan all produced stoic efforts but it has been tough sledging again for St Mary’s as a disappointing 2024 season comes to an end.

Bustling full-forward Ruairi O’Sullivan was a handful inside for Errigal in the first period, and he latched onto McDermott’s pass to turn and tuck over the opener in the second minute, before Harte landed his first free of the night.

O’Sullivan then turned creator to feed Harte to put over Errigal’s latest score, but Killyman eventually got off the mark courtesy of Shea Gates’ pointed free in the 13th minute.

St Mary’s then almost capitalised on a poor Errigal clearance for a goal, as McGahan and Gates combined to release Conor O’Hagan but he drilled an effort across the target and behind.

O’Sullivan cleverly made space to slot over a score under pressure to extend Errigal’s advantage and their opening goal arrived in the 22nd minute, McDermott embarking on a barnstorming run up the middle before releasing to Sean Mellon who found the top corner of the net, despite keeper Emmett Meehan getting a hand to his shot.

Ronan McVeigh raised Killyman’s second white flag of the half with a free, but scores at the other end from the lively McAleer and Harte (free) left Errigal very much in the box-seat at the interval, leading 1-6 to 0-2.

McGahan (‘mark’) and midfielder Gary Hamill with a superb score from out on the sideline briefly handed St Mary’s a semblance of hope on the restart but it was short-lived. Those efforts were quickly cancelled out by Errigal points via Colm Mellon and Harte (free).

Despite another excellent McGahan point, Killyman wasted a second decent goal chance when McVeigh dragged a low shot wide after turning Oisin Neil.

A lung-busting sortie by McAleer should have produced an Errigal three pointer too but Harte was denied by a sharp smothering block from Meehan.

Harte and Gates then traded pointed frees but in the 58th minute Killyman midfielder Ryan McKenna was deemed to have fouled Cahir Tierney as he plotted a route out of his own square, and Harte dispatched the resultant penalty high into the net. Scores at either end from McGahan (’45’) and Caolan Tierney completed the scoring.

The Scorers

Errigal Ciaran III

David Harte (1-5,4f), Ruairi O’Sullivan (0-2), Connor McAleer, Colm Mellon, Caolan Tierney (0-1 each)

Killyman

Enda McGahan (0-3,1m, 1 ’45’), Shea Gates (0-2,2f), Gary Hamill (0-1), Ronan McVeigh (0-1,f)