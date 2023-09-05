Errigal to begin SFC title defence under the lights at Omagh

SENIOR Championship holders Errigal Ciaran will begin their defence of the O’Neill Cup under the new floodlights at Healy Park against Killyclogher on Thursday September 21st.
It’s part of an action packed six successive days and nights featuring sixteen matches in total in the first round of the Connollys of Moy Tyrone Senior and Intermediate Football Championship which were released on Monday.
Due to the condensed nature of the programme there is a couple of fixture clashes (notably the SFC matches on Fri Sept 22nd featuring Trillick against Loughmacrory and Moortown against Donaghmore which will both take place in different parts of the county on the same night).
The busiest day is Sunday September 24th when six games are pencilled in as part of three double headers over the course of the early afternoon well into the evening time.
The action gets underway on Wednesday September 20th when raging hot favourites Clonoe come up against the Rock at Stewartstown in the first round of the Intermediate Championship.
The full list of fixtures is as follows:
Club Championship First Round Venues and Dates
(sponsored by Connollys of Moy)
WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 20TH
At Stewartstown, 7.30pm
IFC: Rock vs Clonoe
THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 21ST
At Omagh, 7.30pm
SFC: Killyclogher vs Errigal Ciaran
FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 22ND
At Omagh, 7pm
IFC: Tattyreagh vs Aghyaran
At Omagh, 8.30pm
SFC: Loughmacrory vs Trillick
At Eoghan Ruadh, 7.30pm
SFC: Moortown vs Donaghmore
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 23rd
At Strabane, 12.30pm
IFC: Owen Roes vs Naomh Eoghan
At Galbally, 1.45pm
SFC: Omagh vs Ardboe
At Pomeroy, 3.30pm
SFC: Greencastle vs Coalisland
At Pomeroy, 5.15pm
SFC: Edendork vs An Charraig Mhor
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 24th
At Edendork, 1pm
IFC: Kildress vs Moy
At Edendork, 2.30pm
SFC: Eglish vs Dungannon
At Carrickmore, 4pm
IFC: Pomeroy vs Beragh
At Carrickmore, 5.30pm
SFC: Galbally vs Dromore
At Omagh, 6.45pm
IFC: Clogher vs Killeeshil
At Omagh, 8.15pm
IFC: Gortin vs Strabane
MONDAY SEPTEMBER 25th
At Coalisland, 7.30pm
IFC: Derrylaughan vs Stewartstown
