Errigal to begin SFC title defence under the lights at Omagh

SENIOR Championship holders Errigal Ciaran will begin their defence of the O’Neill Cup under the new floodlights at Healy Park against Killyclogher on Thursday September 21st.

It’s part of an action packed six successive days and nights featuring sixteen matches in total in the first round of the Connollys of Moy Tyrone Senior and Intermediate Football Championship which were released on Monday.

Due to the condensed nature of the programme there is a couple of fixture clashes (notably the SFC matches on Fri Sept 22nd featuring Trillick against Loughmacrory and Moortown against Donaghmore which will both take place in different parts of the county on the same night).

The busiest day is Sunday September 24th when six games are pencilled in as part of three double headers over the course of the early afternoon well into the evening time.

The action gets underway on Wednesday September 20th when raging hot favourites Clonoe come up against the Rock at Stewartstown in the first round of the Intermediate Championship.

The full list of fixtures is as follows:

Club Championship First Round Venues and Dates

(sponsored by Connollys of Moy)

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 20TH

At Stewartstown, 7.30pm

IFC: Rock vs Clonoe

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 21ST

At Omagh, 7.30pm

SFC: Killyclogher vs Errigal Ciaran

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 22ND

At Omagh, 7pm

IFC: Tattyreagh vs Aghyaran

At Omagh, 8.30pm

SFC: Loughmacrory vs Trillick

At Eoghan Ruadh, 7.30pm

SFC: Moortown vs Donaghmore

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 23rd

At Strabane, 12.30pm

IFC: Owen Roes vs Naomh Eoghan

At Galbally, 1.45pm

SFC: Omagh vs Ardboe

At Pomeroy, 3.30pm

SFC: Greencastle vs Coalisland

At Pomeroy, 5.15pm

SFC: Edendork vs An Charraig Mhor

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 24th

At Edendork, 1pm

IFC: Kildress vs Moy

At Edendork, 2.30pm

SFC: Eglish vs Dungannon

At Carrickmore, 4pm

IFC: Pomeroy vs Beragh

At Carrickmore, 5.30pm

SFC: Galbally vs Dromore

At Omagh, 6.45pm

IFC: Clogher vs Killeeshil

At Omagh, 8.15pm

IFC: Gortin vs Strabane

MONDAY SEPTEMBER 25th

At Coalisland, 7.30pm

IFC: Derrylaughan vs Stewartstown