Errigal to begin SFC title defence under the lights at Omagh

  • 5 September 2023
Errigal to begin SFC title defence under the lights at Omagh
SFC champions Errigal Ciaran will begin their title defence against Killyclogher under the lights at Healy Park on Thursday September 21st.
Barry O'DonnellBy Barry O'Donnell - 5 September 2023
