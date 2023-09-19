Eskra give the favourites Cookstown a fright

COOKSTOWN 1-10 ESKRA 0-10

BATTLING Eskra came up just short in their bid to topple Junior Championship favourites Cookstown at Loughmacrory on Sunday lunchtime, a penalty goal just before the break from Callan Kelly eventually proving the crucial score.

The match seemed to be following the predicted script with the Fr Rocks leading 1-5 to 0-3 at half-time, but with the elements in their favour on the resumption, the Emmets were completely transformed and will be left ruing their failure to cause a shock.

Advertisement

Double-chasing Cookstown got off to the more purposeful start, with the experienced Martin Murray and Conor O’Hare pulling the strings around the central zone, while teenager Michael McElhatton was a real livewire up front.

They played with a strong wind at their backs in the first period and Callan Kelly knocked over a third minute free to settle them down.

The Emmets toiled to make much headway in the first quarter despite the best efforts of Aaron Kelly, Conor O’Hagan and Joe McCarroll, and shooting opportunities were at a premium.

It took a fine stop from Eskra corner back Conor Hackett to prevent McElhatton pulling the trigger on goal, but the latter then split the posts with a sweet 45m strike after a fine turnover from captain Ruairi Mullan set the Rocks on their way.

Cookstown then eased three clear as McElhatton banged over a ‘45’ and he registered from a ‘mark’ soon after with the bustling Murray picking him out.

Eskra were doing everything in their power to hang in there, but they could do little about a superb O’Hare score from out on the right flank just before the midway stage of the half.

O’Hagan thundered over a beauty to get Eskra belatedly off and running in the 19th minute, and as they eased their way into the contest, O’Hagan again (free) and Joe McCarroll found the range to leave one in it.

Advertisement

The momentum appeared to have shifted in their favour but Eskra’s balloon was popped when Paul Shiels fouled Connor O’Neill inside the large square and Kelly tucked away the resultant spot kick.

With McElhatton then hoisting over a ‘45’ Cookstown went in leading 1-5 to 0-3.

Matthew Carberry and Conor O’Hagan traded frees on the restart but there was a great intensity and edge to Eskra’s play as they began to force a series of turnovers and disrupt Cookstown from their earlier cohesion.

The impressive McCarroll slotted over a brace of points, the latter attempt on the rebound after keeper Oisin McNia had denied corner back Conor Hackett a goal, with Paddy Irvine’s follow up blocked on the line.

Despite that near miss it was all Eskra at this juncture with Niall Marlow and Johnny Hackett confidently finding the range to leave one in it – 1-6 to 0-8 – with ten minutes remaining.

Sub Nathan Connolly nipped in to slot a much needed Cookstown score, but McCarroll responded with a pointed free as the Emmets continued to press.

Unfortunately for them though other opportunities went abegging and scores from McElhatton, Kelly and Carberry on the counter-attack ensured that the relieved Cookstown men quelled the stout Eskra resistance to make the last four.

SCORERS

Cookstown

Callan Kelly (1-2,2f), Michael McElhatton (0-4,1m, 1 ’45’), Matthew Carberry (0-2,1f), Conor O’Hare, Nathan Connolly (0-1 each).

Eskra

Joe McCarroll (0-41f), Conor O’Hagan (0-3,2f), Niall Marlow, Eoin McCaffrey, Johnny Hackett (0-1 each).