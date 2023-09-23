Everything on the line for the ‘Castle

IT could be argued that no team has more on the line when the Tyrone Senior Championship throws-in than Greencastle.

Sean Teague’s crew are fully aware that defeat to Coalisland this Saturday afternoon will not only spell the end of their O’Neill Cup campaign, but it will also consign them to the drop after finishing at the foot of the Division One table.

For the manager though the win or bust nature of the contest with the Fianna will help to focus minds in the St Patrick’s squad.

“ If we are beaten next weekend we are down and that is our season over. We know exactly where we stand going into it. Division Two is hanging over us if we lose but if we win we are still in with a fighting chance to live to go again the following week.

“ Our boys are really looking forward to the game. It’s all we have to focus on now with the league gone. Coalisland will obviously be hot favourites going in with their Championship tradition whereas we have zero history in the Senior Championship anyway.”

While Greencastle found the going tough in the league this past season, Teague has no issue with the attitude or application shown by his team, but admitted that stretched resources ultimately took its toll.

“ We lost a couple more bodies towards the tail-end of the season too. We lost our full-back to Oz as well there a few weeks ago, so that’s six out from last year’s team. Numbers are just thin on the ground, they have been all season to be honest.

“ Division One is tough. The attitude of the lads has been great all year, I couldn’t fault them. They have been second to none. Whoever is available has turned up at training, no questions asked, and we are all looking forward now to giving it one big crack against Coalisland.”

“ I wouldn’t call it a free hit fur us. There is still men there keen to get pitched into it who are genuine Greencastle footballers and they want to play well for the club and the jersey.”

The Fianna are managed by a Greencastle native Barry Tracey, who themselves will face a relegation play-off if things don’t go to plan in the Championship. While respecting the calibre of the players in their ranks, Teague insists that his side won’t go into the contest fearing the Fianna.

“ Coalisland only finished a place or two above us in the league and found it tough like ourselves. Whatever length they go in the Championship they could have a relegation play-off against Moortown to play. That wouldn’t be one they would look forward to so they will be giving it their all to stay in the Championship.”