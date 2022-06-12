Ex-player appointed new manager of Ardstraw FC

FORMER player Gary Fair has been appointed the new manager of Ardstraw Football Club.

It’s Fair’s first appointment as manager and it coincides with the club’s return to the Fermanagh and Western League.

After 12 seasons playing in the Northern Ireland Intermediate League, the club’s committee took the decision earlier this month to return to the junior game.

That means Ardstraw will compete in Division Three of the Fermanagh and Western League next season and the hope is that they can quickly progress through the ranks.

The club have placed their faith in Fair and the Newtownstewart man says he’s excited about the challenges ahead.

“I would like to thank Ardstraw for the opportunity to take our club forward,” he said.

“This is an exciting new chapter for everyone, and I am really looking forward to the challenge ahead”.

Fair will be assisted by former club captain Clive Boyle and another former player Stephen Dunlop and with Ivan Sproule already on board as a player the Vaughan’s Holm outfit are optimistic about the season ahead.

Following the appointments a club spokesman said, “After meeting with Gary the club committee have every confidence that his enthusiasm and extensive football knowledge will ensure he has a successful reign at the helm of our club.

“Both (Clive Boyle and Stephen Dunlop) will bring stability and great dedication to their new roles, so we are thrilled to see them come onboard in coaching capacities.

“Having already secured the services of Ivan Sproule, we have every confidence that, with your support, the new management team can have an immensely successful first season back in the Fermanagh and Western League,” the spokesman said on the club’s Facebook.