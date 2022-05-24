Fantastic weekend for both Farquhar and his Tri Limits club

AS far as weekends go, it will be hard for Mark Farquhar to top May 7th and 8th.

It was then that, on the Saturday, he fulfilled a long-held ambition of not just competing at the Ironman World Championships but he finished the race too and then, a day later, he received news that his club’s race, Tri Tyrone 70.3, had won the Triathlon Ireland Race of the Year title.

Having qualified for the Ironman World Championships late last year after a superb performance in Portugal, Mark travelled to St George, Utah, determined not only to finish the biggest event in the Ironman calendar, but to enjoy every second of it alongside wife Alison and daughter, Alexandra, who turned 13 on the day of their return home after competing in the IronKids race herself.

Advertisement

And he achieved both feats by coming home a superb 55th in his 40-45 age category in around 11 hours.

Finishing in that time and that high up his section was some performance given the extremely difficult nature of the course and the high temperatures competitors had to endure over the 2.4 miles swim, 112 miles cycle and 26.2 miles run. So tough was the Ironman World Championship on this occasion, the first to be held away from the Hawaiian island of Kona, that 21 per cent of the entire field failed to finish!

“I’m totally delighted with my position and time because it was a really tough but super enjoyable course,” he beamed.

“The swim and bike went really well. The elevation on the bike course was really challenging but the scenery made it all the better.

“Towards the end of the bike it hotted up to 30 degrees. On the run, my Garmin said 35 degrees and with the altitude it was the hardest run I’ve ever done. This course had everything , it’s definitely the most beautiful place I’ve raced but the hardest earned medal yet.

“This has been an amazing journey, the race, the build up and everything around it, is at a different level to anything I’ve done before.

“The experience of rubbing shoulders with the best in the world is already driving me forward to the next race!”

Advertisement

Shortly after finishing the race, Tri Limits chairman, Mark, received word of the club’s success.

“It was a super honour for our Tri Tyrone 70.3 to receive Triathlon Ireland race of the year,” he beamed..

“This is the second time we have won the race of the year and as race director it’s fantastic recognition for all the hard work and months and months of planning.

“There is a motivated team within our club that help and support the race organisation in the months leading up to it and our members get super excited for race day, to help and encourage everyone to the finish line. We just love big days!

“Thank you to all our members, volunteers, sponsors, supporters and the local community who help and support the event. Thank you also to Mid Ulster District Council who provided funding through their Strategic Events Fund.

“A massive team effort and a race that helps to showcase our beautiful country and the heart of Mid Ulster.

“Roll on July when we get to host again the Triathlon Ireland Middle Distance Championships for 2022,” he concluded.