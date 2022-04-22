Farney ‘Golden’ Girls too strong for Tyrone Minors

Tyrone 2-11

Monaghan 5-11

Advertisement

THERE were nine points between the sides by the end of Saturday’s Ulster Minor Championship Final at Crossmaglen as Monaghan eased to the Gold title at Crossmaglen.

In truth this was a comfortable win for the Farney side as Tyrone huffed and puffed but failed to halt the quality of an Eabha Sherry inspired attack, two goals in a minute after the break capping the win.

A well organised and clinical Monaghan dominated from the second quarter. Tyrone kept in touch early but were guilty of hitting several wides and also dropping a few efforts short.

Losing first choice goalkeeper Amelia Coyle to suspension unsettled Tyrone’s preparation before the match although replacement Aine Mc Rory could not be faulted and she made several key stops over the hour.

Tyrone battled hard. Moy’s Emma Conroy was outstanding, while defenders Beth Jones, Kaitlin Gallagher and Aine Quinn did their best to hold off the potent Monaghan attack. Up front Aine Strain, Emer McCanny and Mia Williamson each tried to work the ball into scoring range but found the going tough at times.

Sherry top scored with 3-6 for Monaghan while Aine McQuaid, captain Holly McQuaid and Shannon Murphy also impressed.

Tyrone trailed by seven points at the break, a brace of goals from full forward Sherry steering Monaghan into control following an evenly contested first half.

Advertisement

Keeriann Walsh and McQuaid landed the opening points of the contest for Monaghan before Tyrone’s most influential player Conroy scored ten minutes in.

By the water break the Farney were two in front after Sherry hit a point, though but was twice denied a goal by McRory.

On the restart Emer McCanny burst through to tag on a Tyrone point. Conroy and Holly McQuaid then exchanged scores before Sherry crashed home her first goal and also added a point. Keeper McRory made another two fine stops but was unlucky when Sherry swooped for a second goal after the Drumragh netminder pushed away her initial shot.

Conroy and substitute Olivia McGuinness tagged on early second half points for Tyrone before two crucial Farney goals arrived.

The first came when Holly McQuaid’s long range free kick dropped over McRory and found the net, and within a minute Walsh sent Sherry to complete her hat-trick. With quick fire points from Sherry, Murphy and Walsh the gap opened to a massive fourteen points.

It was a long way back now for Tyrone though Conroy who top scored for them with 0-8 landed two point. However Murphy then natted a fifth Monaghan goal with ten minutes left.

To their credit Tyrone chipped away. Conroy’s free came off the post for the impressive Aine Strain to slam home a goal and they added points from Conroy.

Clodagh Munroe who worked tirelessly finished to the net too but time was up as Tyrone suffered back to back final defeats in Ulster Minor deciders.

U14s set up meeting with the Cats this weekend

A tremendous series of wins at the national blitz in Abbotstown at the weekend ensured Tyrone U14s would progress to face Kilkenny in the All-Ireland silver quarter finals this Saturday.

The Red Hands dominated the group games with wins over Laois, Wexford and Waterford conceding just 2-7 as they hit 10-29, one of the best returns of the day. Erin McGinn, Lucy McCullagh and Ella Tracey were once again the main score getters for Tyrone who topped their group.

Only Waterford put up a threat although Rita Hannigan’s side led by the break and pressed on for victory. The other two games on a hectic Saturday saw Tyrone produce excellent football as they eased to big wins, to tee up a meeting with Kilkenny next.

Hannigan reported no injury issues from the weekend but with the start of the County under 14 league on Tuesday she will be hopeful that the players will report with a clean bill of health. Dublin is the likely venue for this one and while Tyrone will start as favourites the Trillick woman and her backroom team will not take anything for granted,

“ We must show them great respect. From experience we know at this level things can change really quickly. We must be at our best from the start to progress to the last four, we know we have the quality but as I said we must perform.”

Meanwhile Tyrone Under 16s face a must win outing on Saturday at home to Donegal in Tier one of the Ulster competition.

Nothing less than a vicory will be enough if Tyrone are to progress in the Ulster series. Martin Conway’s side have turned in some good performances and go into this one well placed for a win.