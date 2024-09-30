Fianna and Fr Rocks to meet in Ladies Intermediate Final

Ladies Intermediate Championship Semi-Finals

Cookstown 1-14 Edendork 1-7

AN inspirational 1-8 from Cookstown youngster Amy Sheehy was the highlight of what was otherwise a tense semi-final meeting with Edendork on Saturday.

Advertisement

In the end Fr Rocks had a seven point advantage and were certainly good value for the win, booking their final spot against Coalisland this weekend.

If Sheehy was the star up front Cookstown had some real battlers. Defenders Danielle Mc Namee, Lana Sheehy and veteran Laura Mc Gillion were excellent against a fancied Edendork who were off the boil when it mattered, allowing the well organised Fr Rocks to progress.

A dominant first half had Sheehy tag on six points as Cookstown led 0-8 to 0-1 on 20 minutes. Meave Maxwell hit the St Malachy’s only point. Laura Kelly got their second with Eva Corr doing well to grab a goal before the break, as Cookstown led by three.

On the restart Sheehy was on hand to steer in a goal as Cookstown upped the tempo. Sinead McGeary pointed for Edendork while McGillion and Sheehy carried a real threat at the other end, although it was the two defences that were in control with scores at a premium.

Aimee McGlone and McNamee got the scoring moving again heading into the final ten minutes and despite Catherine Moohan’s point there was no way back for Edendork as Fr Rock’s progressed to the decider on the back of a good performance.

Cookstown Scorers: Amy Sheehy 1-8, Laura Mc Gillion 0-2, Aoibhinn Devlin, Aimee Mc Glone, Danielle Mc Namee and Lana Sheehy 0-1 each.

Edendork Scorers: Eva Corr 1-0, Sinead Mc Geary 0-3, Meave Maxwell 0-2, Catherine Moohan and Bronagh Moohan 0-1 each

Advertisement

Kildress 2-5 Coalisland 3-14

A STRONG second half performance inspired by teenager Cara McMoran ensured Coalisland’s spot in the Intermediate Championship Final while also setting them up for a crack at the double.

Kildress had threatened throughout the first half and the sides were level at the break, with McMoran leading the charge as well as goals from Nicole Murphy and Caelainn O’Donnell, but there was no doubt about the outcome.

Losing Caoimhe Gilmore to a second half yellow card (eventually followed by a red) did not help the Kildress cause but ultimately the quality of this Fianna side shone through, finishing twelve points to the good.

The sides had been level at the break as defences cancelled each other out in a competitive first half.

Coalisland had stormed into a six point lead with Niamh Hughes opening the scoring within a minute with a well taken point. Aoife Quinn tagged on a second point and on four minutes Nicole Murphy finished off a sweeping move down the right with a goal.

Grainne Mc Donald then intercepted a Kildress attack and when McMoran took the ball down the right she teed up the championship top scorer who finished well. Kildress were slow to get into the contest, their first score coming from Nicole Keenan who was on hand to steer over a point when Gilmore’s shot was turned away.

Annie McKenna then unlocked the Coalisland defence and finished to the net. Jodie McCrory dropped over a point from distance and when resultant kick out from Laura Kelly failed to make the target Gilmore crashed home a goal to leave it 2-2 to 1-3.

Eadaoin Early pointed a Coalisland free and then McMoran levelled things before the break.

On the restart Early got Coalisland on the scoreboard while Murphy, Early and McMoran added to the Kildress woes as Coalisland dominated. Gilmore, Eliis Keenan and Natasha O’Neill were the Tones only scorers in the half as Coalisland purred to the finish line.

The goals from O’Donnell and Murphy put the icing on the cake.