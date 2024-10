Clonoe 2-9 Coalisland 0-8

CLONOE condemned their great rivals Coalisland to the drop for the first time in forty years with an emphatic victory in this much anticipated Division One relegation playoff on Saturday afternoon.

The Fianna have been operating in the top flight ever since they secured the Intermediate League and Championship double back in the GAA’s Centenary Year of 1984, but this game was symptomatic of their season in many ways.

Wasteful finishing (they hit eleven wides to Clonoe’s more economical three across the hour) and indiscipline (two men were sent off in the second half) contributed significantly to their downfall and now they must head into the winter, preparing for a rebuild in Division Two.

Darragh McGrath, PJ Lavery, Connor McAliskey and the McClure brothers were among those to spearhead the Rahillys challenge, and while buoyant at this outcome, they still have one more hurdle to climb to secure their own top flight status for next season.

McAliskey set the tone when he dispatched a fourth minute penalty to the net after Lavery was fouled by Niall Kerr, and though county player Niall Devlin responded with a free for Coalisland, they were toiling as an attacking force.

Ronan Corey floated over a superb score to stretch Clonoe’s advantage, while McAliskey slipped over another free, with the sight of skipper Peter Herron limping out adding further anxiety for the Fianna followers in the huge crowd.

Sub Tiernan Quinn knocked over a free with his first touch, while Devlin rounded off a rare purposeful attack with a quality finish, but a close range free at the other end from McAliskey left Clonoe ahead 1-3 to 0-3 at half-time.

Quinn reduced the arrears with another free on the restart, but with their finishing continuing to be a major issue, the Rahillys were able to soak up pressure and look to break.

Team captain Daniel McNulty swivelled to send a skier over from close range, while the impressive defender Darragh McGrath cut inside to finish in some style.

Then in the 43rd minute Clonoe swooped on the counter-attack for a second goal, Pascal McClure with the assured finish, after Ryan Morrow found McAliskey in space with a brilliant pass. With James McCann spurning a goal chance at the other end shortly afterwards the writing seemed on the wall for Coalisland.

Daryl Magee and Michael McKernan traded scores, but the loss of defender Louis O’Neill and forward Ruairi Campbell to second bookings down the home straight compounded a miserable afternoon for the Fianna, despite a couple of late Plunkett Kane points.

Declan McClure and sub Rhys Donnelly helped to keep the scoreboard ticking over for the victors.

The Scorers

Clonoe

Connor McAliskey (1-2,2f), Pascal McClure (1-0), Daryl Magee (0-2,2f), Darragh McGrath, Ronan Corey, Declan McClure, Daniel McNulty, Rhys Donnelly (0-1 each)

Coalisland

Tiernan Quinn (0-3,2f), Plunkett Kane (0-2,1f), Niall Devlin (0-2,1f), Michael McKernan (0-1)