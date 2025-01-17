FINAL COUNTDOWN: Club chair Emmett can’t wait for Sunday

ERRIGAL Ciaran chairperson Emmett McGinley acknowledges that it is a ‘huge privilege’ for the club to become the first ever Tyrone representative in the All-Ireland Senior Championship Final.

A brother of team manager Enda, McGinley was a diligent and tenacious defender during Errigal’s previous Ulster winning title success back in 2002, before their dreams of reaching Croke Park were ended by Nemo Rangers at the All-Ireland semi-final stages.

He stated that the scenes of emotion witnessed on the pitch at Newbridge on Saturday night as the players were mobbed by jubilant supporters after that thrilling victory over Dr Crokes, underlined the significance of the achievement.

“ You can see what it means to the people. They travelled down in their numbers and to a man we were on the edge of our seats the whole way through.

“ The boys are history makers. We have been to All-Ireland semi-finals before and lost twice before so I suppose there was a lot of pressure on them to try and get across the line.

“We had total faith in them. They played an extremely good team and got the better of them.”

While in the Canavan siblings Errigal clearly have two generational talents, Emmett felt that collectively across the board the team was very strong, a factor which lay at the heart of this breakthrough season.

“ I think it’s the balance of the squad. There has been some very very good players featured in past Errigal Ciaran teams, but sometimes just a sprinkling of top players who carried teams if we are being honest, but in this side it’s everyone from numbers 1 to 25 or how many are in the panel, can step in and do a job.

“ On some days you have big performances from some but not from others, but then other days the roles are flipped with different players stepping up to be counted.

“We also have a super management team, who always have their homework carried out on the opposition. Now they have a big job to do in a week to get that team turned around again.”

Club members have been busy this week adorning the parish with club colours ahead of Errigal’s date with destiny.

The chairperson admits that a fortnight’s build-up would have been ideal, but he hopes the quick turnaround works in the players favour.

“ It’s such a pity that it is only a week but we will do what we can.

“It will probably do no harm for the players as they won’t get involved too much in the hype and can focus solely on the football.

“There will be a few flags and bunting up around the town to get everybody ready for Croke Park next Sunday. It will be a massive occasion for the club.”

Tyrone’s poor record down the years in the Ulster Senior Club Championship has been well-documented, with Errigal the sole winners (on three occasions now). Emmett hopes that their run this year will pave the way for other Red Hand representatives to follow suit.

“ When you see Tyrone’s success at inter-county level, with Minors, Under-20s (21s) and Seniors over the years it is surprising nobody has made the breakthrough in the county before. It has never rubbed off but the club scene is very competitive in Tyrone, with nothing between the sides.

“ No doubt when we go out for the first Championship match next year the top six or eight teams will again be gunning for us and looking for some success of their own. That is just the nature of the beast in Tyrone.

“ But right now it is a huge privilege for us to be the first Tyrone senior club to reach an All-Ireland Final and to represent the County and the province on this stage.

“Hopefully it will pave the way for more success for the County in general.”

And the chairperson adds that everyone associated with Errigal will have a bounce in their step as they head down the Jones Road to the iconic home of the GAA this weekend, bidding to make history.

“ It will be nice to be outside the ground floating around there with all the people from the club and then heading into the Hogan Stand.

“We will try and get down there in good numbers and create a bit of noise and bit of atmosphere to hopefully cheer the boys onto victory.

“ Cuala will have players in that team who will be well used to Croke Park lining out with Dublin so that will be a factor in their favour. But we’ve got this far so we don’t want to be leaving it behind.”