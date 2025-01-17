FINAL COUNTDOWN: McCrory continues to defy father time

HAVING emerged on the wrong side of the result against Dublin in the All-Ireland Final before, former Tyrone defender Aidan McCrory could have been forgiven for thinking the chance to atone for that reversal had gone.

But six years on from that 2018 loss in the Sam Maguire showdown (and four years on from calling time on his inter-county career), the 37-year old is set to face the Dubs again at Headquarters, this time lining out for his beloved Errigal Ciaran against Leinster champions Cuala on Sunday.

The full-back has rolled back the years over the past six months, playing arguably some of the best football of his career, as Errigal clinched Tyrone and Ulster Championship honours.

And he continued that rich vein of form with a typically committed and commanding showing under the shadows his his own goalposts last Saturday at St Conleth’s Park as his side held off a fierce challenge from Dr Crokes in a dramatic All-Ireland semi-final.

Having stepped away from Tyrone duty at the start of 2021, McCrory missed out on the national glory which ensued for the County later that season, but now the opportunity beckons to achieve similar success with his club.

A clearly drained and emotional Aidan acknowledged after the final whistle in Newbridge, that this was a day he could never envisage coming along, particularly as father time creeps up on his playing days.

“ It’s a dream, an absolute dream. To get there with the Club is unreal. The run has been so tough and we have been tested all along the way. But it’s amazing to get here now.

“ The buzz around the club has been great and has built steadily since the Championship started. The challenges kept coming at us thick and hard in Tyrone and Ulster.

“ It was strange to have five or so weeks over Christmas with no football as we had got so used to a routine and a busy schedule of games. We just couldn’t wait to get out again and face Crokes. We have another massive week now ahead of us. I just can’t wait.”

The Errigal defence were heroic during the latter stages of Saturday’s semi-final, with the pitch in Newbridge resembling a warzone as men went down with cramp- left, right, and centre- in extra-time.

Everyone in white and blue turned in a massive shift putting their bodies on the line to fend off Crokes frantic late attacking assault, and no-one epitomised that effort and sheer refusal to fold more than McCrory.

Aidan joked that they weren’t doing much to alleviate any health issues among their supporters who were again put through the ringer.

“ It was outrageous. If any of our supporters had a dodgy heart I can only apologise because that wouldn’t have helped. This season as a whole we have tested everyone’s nerves.

“ Like a lot of our games it was more about survival and hanging in there. You just keep going hoping that you end up on the right side of it come the final whistle.

“There were a few scrambles and I was just about getting off the floor for a few of them when the next ball would come floating in so it was a bit frenetic alright. We just managed to get a couple of bodies in with blocks and kept them from getting a second goal.

“ Fair play to them they scrambled one into the back of the net but thankfully the boys at the other end gave us a big enough cushion to see it out. We managed to get a turnover right at the death. We were just never going to give up a second goal, we had worked too hard to let it slip.”

Any aching limbs will have to heal quickly given the eight day turnaround for the Final, but McCrory for one isn’t complaining given the position the club now find themselves

“ Massive recovery is going to be required with just the one week. There won’t be much training done or time to assess the opposition. Both teams are in the same position but what more could you want.

“ This will be a first for either ourselves or Cuala so there is plenty on the line for both teams. It will be huge for the two clubs as we both are desperate for that breakthrough.”