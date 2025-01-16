FINAL COUNTDOWN: More of the same will do nicely for Joe

A BRILLIANT All-Ireland semi-final goal combined with a series of top performances throughout this Championship year to leave Joe Oguz in buoyant form as he bids for more of the same when Errigal Ciaran make history this weekend.

The towering number nine has been a constant presence for the Tyrone and Ulster champions ever since the victory over Pomeroy in round one of the Tyrone Championship at Loughmacrory last September. Now, it’s Croke Park and Cuala who beckon on Sunday afternoon.

Unsurprisingly, this is an immensely special occasion not only for the players themselves but also the local community. Buses are being booked for Croker, and there’ll undoubtedly be several thousand supporting them in their quest for yet more glory.

For Joe Oguz himself, this promises to be memorable. The midfielder rifled home a brilliant goal in extra-time to set the team well on their way to victory against Dr Crokes on Saturday and like the rest of the panel he’s determined to relish this weekend what may or may not be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“We know that this is a special group of players and there’s a determination to make our own history.The club is now one-step further and it’s about us and the community trying to complete that win,” he reflects.

“Getting the club into Croke Park has been a very special thing. Obviously it’s something that we’ll cherish, but the work is only starting now for the final. We’ve watched both Glen and Kilcoo winning All-Irelands in the past few years and we want to be there too.

“We have to believe in ourselves and then see what we’re going to do in the final.”

No Tyrone team has ever reached never mind won the All-Ireland senior club title in the 54 years that the competition has been running Of course, Errigal come into this final with the strongest of pedigrees. Their two provincial titles in 1993 and 2002, provided the prelude to the recent success against Dr Crokes, to leave them on the verge of what would be an amazing All-Ireland triumph.

“What is means is that the whole community is our team. We wouldn’t be getting over the line if it wasn’t for the people in the stands cheering us on. It’s about using that to dig deep to get over the line,” he added.

“That level of support gives you the extra incentive to make a mark. You think you’re tired and then you hear the cheers and dig deep and keep going to the very end.

“The people who went up last week in the snow and ice to clear the pitch shows the commitment of everyone in the club. The club believes in this team, and we’re just giving back to them and we want the whole club to enjoy this.”

Days like Sunday’s are what all players dream about as youngsters and throughout their adult careers. It’s a feeling which a select group of Tyrone clubs have enjoyed and relished at Intermediate and Junior level. But Errigal’s appearance in the senior final is even more special and remarkable.

Nobody, of course, would have been thinking that this day would come back in September and October when Pomeroy staged a late comeback in the first round, or when Clonoe held Errigal to a draw. The County Final against Trillick was a game which could have gone either way, but as on so many occasions this season it was Errigal who found the way to victory.

Now they will be hoping to repeat the feat once again, and there’s a sense of destiny within the team as their quest reaches its conclusion.

“When you’re a wee lad you’re dreaming about these things and then they become reality it’s just great,” adds Oguz.

“Words can’t describe what this means for the rest of our lives.”

“I’m just glad that I’ve been able to play my part in our progress. The few points just gave us the buffer for the final minutes. But we’re just doing this for everybody in the club.”

” The looks on the people and the wee children, men running around like their young again. It’s just so amazing what football can do for a community and bringing them together.

“We have to enjoy this journey because it doesn’t come around very often.”