FINAL COUNTDOWN Past semi-setbacks drove on Errigal: Quinn

The pain which permeated through the club after losing their two previous All-Ireland Semi-Final appearances, handed Errigal Ciaran that bit of extra motivation to make it a case of ‘third time lucky’, joint manager Stevie Quinn believes.

Past great teams from Dunmoyle, littered with household names, came up short after winning Ulster titles in 1993 and 2002, twice losing to Nemo Rangers, but last Saturday the script was different as Errigal progressed to Croke Park this weekend by virtue of a dramatic extra-time victory over Dr Crokes of Killarney.

Quinn stated that the triumph in Newbridge was extra special given the club had emerged on the losing side in those previous two All-Ireland semi-final encounters.

“ Enda (McGinley) spoke of the hurt of 2002 and how he felt at the final whistle. There was a few of the rest of us there that day and even as youngsters in 1993 we remembered how gut-wrenching it was knowing that we were so close to getting to Croke Park only to see it snatched away.

“ So we were desperate to get the club into the All-Ireland Final this time. We had fallen at the semi-final stage twice already and we were determined to make it third time lucky. You don’t want to make a name for yourself just for settling for the provincial championship, as great as that was.

“ It was unbelievable to win Ulster don’t get me wrong but that can’t be the end of it. We have to look to be pushing on and thankfully now we have a massive day next week. We won’t be going to Croke Park just to look around us. It will be another big test but it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity really and you have to drive to try and win it.”

Heading deep into stoppage time at St Conleth’s Park Errigal appeared on the brink of another heart-breaking loss after Dr Crokes edged their noses in front, but with almost the last kick of the contest Peter Og McCartan stepped up with a marvellous leveller to send the match into extra time.

Quinn stated that at no stage did they think that the match was going to end in defeat.

“ That was heart-stopping the whole way through. Even though we were a point down coming into the end of injury time we were still confident we could pull it out of the bag. The boys have been there before and got results and once again it was Ogie who stepped up with a big big score.

“ Extra-time became a bit messy with men on both teams going down with cramp. That wee spell whenever we wet six ahead, with Joe’s (Oguz) goal and then a few points on the break, really put us in the driving seat although credit to them they kept battling to the end.

” They got goal back to put your heart in your mouth again and there was another one landed around our square which could have went anywhere but thankfully we held out.”

The Canavan brothers again hogged the headlines after their stellar attacking displays but Quinn felt the impact of some of their wily veterans at the other end of the pitch was just as vital.

“ Aidy (McCrory), Rio (Quinn) and the boys at the back were excellent all game. Those two in the full-back line have been around a lot of corners for Errigal seniors. They are playing a long time.

” The quality of their performances and the standards they set every week in training and matches shows that they are a real credit to the club and their families. We are delighted that the two men are still with us playing football.”

Errigal had little time to savour their semi success with just an eight day turnaround for the Final clash with Cuala, and with men cramping out across the pitch in extra-time, Quinn accepts that rest and recuperation will be central to their plans this week.

“ I know going to extra-time wasn’t ideal in terms of preparation for the Final but we will nurse ourselves through the week and come next Sunday the boys should be bouncing on adrenalin alone.

“ It would be a bigger issue if they had two weeks, but with both games called off and then going ahead last Saturday, they’re in the same position as ourselves.

“It is tight for time, we’re trying to get video work done and getting boys back in training to get ready for the match.

“ It’s rushed but what a great complaint to have, we’re preparing for an All-Ireland final, and as a club, what more could you ask for. The rushed nature, from a club perspective maybe takes a wee bit away from the build up, but in terms of the team, it adds a bit of focus, getting the bodies right and getting ourselves into Cuala as best as we possibly can in this amount of time.”

Looking ahead to Sunday’s meeting with the Dublin and Leinster champions, Stevie accepts that Con O’Callaghan & co represent a huge hurdle to overcome if Errigal are to reach the Promised Land.

“ We’ve watched a video or two of them at this stage, but we also watched them during the year. They were on TV a couple of times. You’re not focusing on them in terms of thinking we need to beat these boys, or how are we going to beat these boys, but they’re a high quality team. They’re fast, very athletic, physical, they’ve excellent players all over the field.

“ Anyone who wins the Dublin Championship over the last number of years take a lot of watching. They beat Kilmacud Crokes to win the Dublin Championship. They’re a high quality team so we’re going to have to be at our best to get the better of them.”