GREENCASTLE chairman Martin Conway has praised all those involved, from ticket sellers to ticket buyers, as they engage in a final push ahead of their grand development draw on the evening of Saturday, December 7.

The top prize on offer is an impressive £10,000 but the bigger picture at play is the Croí an Chaisleáin Ghlais fundraising drive, which will go towards the delivery of the club’s ten-year plan.

The first project in the pipeline, marking phase one, is the construction of a brand new pavilion that will cater for the sporting, educational, cultural and social needs of the local community.

Advertisement

Further phases will see, among others, the refurbishment of changing rooms, the development of a player and community fitness suite, the construction of a new seated spectator stand and a new handball alley and one wall.

Moreover, the club’s original pitch will be restored to its previous primacy.

The developments will serve to benefit the entire community right across the codes – football, ladies football, camogie and handball – and new chairman Martin Conway, who had been Greencastle’s Development Officer, singled out the club’s tireless ticket sellers for praise.

“There’s a small, hard-working group travelling the length and breadth of the country selling tickets.

“They’ve been unreal and the reception at the doors is unbelievable. The gaels up and down the country have been more than welcoming in opening their doors and buying tickets every day of the week.

“It really shows you the depth of the GAA family – there’s all these different rivalries but when it comes to offering support, everyone comes together.”

Conway, who noted that there has been significant cross-community support for their fundraising drive, also highlighted the seismic contributions of those who have gone before him.

Advertisement

“The facilities we have in place have been put there by our former committees, and all we’re doing is extending that and trying to make them better to future-proof it for another 15-20 years.

“I have to thank the people who have been there before us to give us the facilities we have, and all we’re doing is following in their footsteps.”