Fintona 1-14 Clogher 0-10

ASSISTED by a strong breeze hosts Fintona came roaring back after the break to see off Clogher in this key Division Two relegation tussle at St Lawrence’s Park on Wednesday evening.

The Eire Ogs saw a three point half-tine cushion whittled away as they were outscored 1-9 to 0-2 by the pumped-up Pearses after the interval, with the likes of Conor McGoldrick, Oran Mellon and Aaron McCarney spearheading the comeback.

McCarney chipped in with 1-3, his goal coming after Cathal Starrs led a Fintona counter-attack as the match ticked into injury time, to copper fasten a much needed victory.

Despite falling four points down inside the opening three minutes, visitors Clogher completely dominated the first half exchanges, with Conor Shields, Marc McConnell and Ryan McCaughey very much to the fore.

However their challenge tailed off dramatically after the break, as they lost crucial ground on one of their nearest rivals at the foot of the Division Two table.

The Pearses opened with a real swagger, as Pauric Kelly, Aaron McCarney, Cathal Starrs (mark) and Oran Hughes all split the posts, during a blistering early surge.

However that was as good as it got for the home side with the Eire Ogs gradually establishing a foothold. The nimble Marc McConnell set the ball rolling with a tidy finish in the sixth minute, before Ryan McCaughey slipped over a couple of frees and a ‘mark’ to tie it up at four apiece.

While McCarney then popped over a go-ahead a free at the other end, Fintona’s play was increasingly ragged, and Clogher reeled off four on the spin again to take a 0-8 to 0-5 half-time lead.

Keeper Rory McElroy belted over a brace of ’45’s, the latter coming after Cathal Gillespie in the home nets had denied Ryan McCaughey a goal at his near post. Other quality conversions from McCaughey again and half-back Mark Bogue from out on the left flank, ensured Clogher went in with a spring in their step.

The gap was stretched to five when McConnell steered one over from a narrow angle soon after the restart, but from then on it was all Fintona.

Peter McGlinn bulldozed through the centre and drilled an attempt inches over the crossbar, paving the way for a Pearses scoring spree.

Two of the teams young stars Caolan Donnelly and Jared Brogan signalled their intent and adventure by each hoisting two brilliant efforts over the black spot, while McCarney added to his tally.

Fintona went three to the good when keeper Gillespie landed a ’45’ and while Eoin Mellon kept Clogher in touch, Oran Hughes roared through to fist over another for Fintona. And that neatly tucked away McCarney goal at the death sealed it.

The Scorers

Fintona

Aaron McCarney (1-31f), Oran Hughes (0-2), Jared Brogan (0-2), Caolan Donnelly (0-2), Pauric Kelly, Conor McGillion, Peter McGlinn, Cathal Starrs (0-1 each), Cathal Gillespie (0-1, ’45’)

Clogher

Ryan McCaughey (0-4,2f,1m), Marc McConnell (0-2), Rory McElroy (0-2, 45s), Mark Bogue, Eoin Mellon (0-1 each)