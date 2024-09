PROMOTION via their memorable Junior Championship victory in 2023 has been emphatically consolidated this year by a Fintona team now focusing its attention on another knock-out run, this time at the higher Intermediate level.

For the Pearses, securing their Division Two league position was obviously a top priority. But now that this has been achieved, there’s a degree of optimism as they prepare for a clash against Moortown in the first round of the Paddy Cullen Cup race.

The St Malachy’s won the Intermediate three years ago, and came agonisingly close to winning the Division Two league a fortnight ago. But none of that matters to a Fintona side hoping to make the most of its opportunities.

Advertisement

“One of the main goals this year was to maintain our status in Division Two,” said Niall Murray, last year’s captain.

“The mood is good within the camp now because we’re going into the Championship not having to worry about the league.

“It’s about giving it full throttle and we’re definitely looking forward to the Moortown game. Our league form was good this year, all of our games bar two were competitive, we were happy with our performances in a lot of games and there were others where we weren’t happy.

“This was our first year back in Division Two and it leaves us in a good place going back into the Championship.”

Fintona’s graph has continued on an upward curve in 2024 at all levels. Their progress in the underage ranks has been especially impressive. Their ability to compete with the best teams in the county certainly augurs well for the future.

Moortown, of course, will present a stiff challenge and it’s one that the Pearses will be relishing.

“We beat them in the league, but then they finished the league very strongly, they’re in good form and will probably go into this first round Championship as favourites,” added Niall Murray.

Advertisement

“But that’s not going to worry us. We don’t mind that and will just look forward to the game and hopefully come out on the right side.

“League form counts, but the Championship is all about what happens on the day and anything can happen.

“Like every team, we’re fancying our chances. Hopefully the training of the past few weeks will lead us well into the Championship.”