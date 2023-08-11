First blood to Harps in Kennedy Cup curtain-raiser

Strathroy Harps 2

Tummery Athletic 1

IT was a case of first blood to Strathroy Harps who defeated Tummery Athletic in the Kennedy Cup curtain-raiser at Lisnagirr Road, Mountjoy yesterday (Thursday) evening.

The season-opener is traditionally contested between the Mercer League and Mulhern Cup winners from the previous season and it was Harps who comfortably came out on top with two goals by Simon O’Neill and Eoin McAnulla in the opening 22 minutes.

Substitute Gary Duffy did pull a goal back for the defending league champions in the first minute of stoppage-time, however, it came too late in the day for Ryan Hanna’s team to launch a late comeback.

In fact, truth be told, this contest was over in the 23rd minute when Athletic midfielder Steven Drumm was dismissed by referee Sean Gallinagh for stamping on Rian McKelvey while he lying on the ground. It was a cheap shot and the match offIcial was left with no option but to show the former Ballinamallard player a red card.

From that moment on Harps could control the game, and, while ten man Tummery made a fist of things in the second half, it was always going to be an uphill struggle to claw back two goals, and so it proved.

