Killyclogher 0-10 Carrickmore 1-13

A scoring return of 1-6 without reply at the beginning and end of the first half helped send Carrickmore on their way to the two league points at Killyclogher on Sunday evening.

It’s a result that keeps the St.Colmcilles ell on track for a league semi final spot and over the course of the sixty odd minutes they deserved it. Rory Donnelly had them in front inside sixty seconds with their leading marksman Danny Fullerton landing a brace either side of a James Donaghy score for a 0-4 to 0-0 lead by the seventh minute.

Oisin McCann opened Killyclogher’s account two minutes later and his brother Conall then weighed in with a point from a free before both sides were reduced to fourteen men when referee Jerome McElroy brandished red cards to Dara Hayes and Ryan McGarrity.

McCann knocked over another free and then added one from a “45” before Oisin scored from a mark to edge Killyclogher in front. That proved to be their last score of the half however as Carrickmore finished with a flourish to gain an advantage that they were never to lose.

Ciaran Daly levelled matters with a fine effort from distance before the same player converted a 28th minute free. Just before halftime the visitors were awarded a penalty when Fullerton was fouled by Mickey Rafferty who was black carded, Fullerton making no mistake from the spot for a 1-6 to 0-5 interval advantage.

It was Carrickmore who were out of the blocks the quickest in the second half as well with points from Ruairi Loughran and Daly before Oisin McCann scored from his second mark of the contest. It was Carrickmore though who continued to dictate the pace of the game with Fullerton kicking another three points including a wonderful effort from out on the wing with Killyclogher’s sole response coming from a Conall McCann free.

Good work from Tiernan McGarrity and Oisin McElroy helped set up Fullerton for another point with Mark Bradley responding at the other end of the field. Loughran and Tiernan McCann exchanged points from play as did Daly and Bradley from frees before the home side were denied a goal late on thanks to an excellent save from Carrickmore substitute keeper Declan Grimes.