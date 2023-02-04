Five local teams bid to reach the last eight of Junior Cup

Five local teams will bid to reach the last eight of the fonaCAB Irish Junior Cup this afternoon.
Holders Coalisland Athletic continue their defence with an away trip to Newry Celtic while Ryan Campbell’s NFC Kesh are also on the road to Cleary Celtic.
Dergview Reserves will host Ballymena and Provincial League opponents Ahoghill Thistle while twice time winners Strathroy Harps (2012 & 2013) entertain Dromore neighbours Tummery Athletic in a mouth-watering all-Fermanagh and Western League clash at Strathroy Road.
All ties kick-off at 1.30pm and will be played to a finish with extra-time and penalties if required.
