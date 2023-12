FOOTBALL clubs across Tyrone should be encouraged to more pro-actively promote the sport of hurling, it has been suggested.

Aidan Maguire, chairperson of the Hurling Development Committee in the County, has appealed for wider involvement in the small ball code to help it thrive.

In his report to the annual County Convention, Mr Maguire outlined the steps his committee was going to take in 2024.

“ It is our intention to contact all our football clubs in the new year to encourage them to promote Hurling, in even the smallest of ways. There is so much that could be done to help Hurling in our county.

“ If our football clubs can do anything at all, it will be greatly appreciated. Hurling shouldn’t be seen as a threat, but treated as an extension of our children’s opportunity to develop.

“ We want to see as many children as possible participate in all our games and culture. To see as many of our children as possible participating in Scór, Handball, Camogie, Hurling and Football should be what we all aspire to.”

Mr Maguire stated that over the past year as part of a ‘Club Visits Report’ members of the Committee met with the various Tyrone hurling cluhs to appreciate the work done and look at issues affecting development of the sport.

“ We are at a critical point. It is critical because there is the realistic prospect of all ten clubs playing U14 hurling in 2024. It is also critical because this will not happen without intervention.”

Among the bullet points down for discussion as part of the Club Visits report was the issue of fixtures.

Aidan Maguire stated: “ Fixtures must be arranged early in advance of playing. Rearranged games (including football) should only be brought forward from the master plan. Putting any games back impacts negative­ly and dominoes fall.

“ The Táin Cup was quoted, it is set in stone early on. Go-Games set early on, maybe in Garvaghey, are positive. We constantly heard of the need to set out the fixture calendar, non-negotiable, early in the year. The concept of two weeks football, and one week hurling cycling in tandem was raised. By whatever means, a clear simple dedicated time for football and hurling is essential for both to thrive.”

The head of the Hurling Committee also stated that the Report recommended HDO’s (Development Officers) being more directly involved with clubs as well as the County Acadamh teams.

“ The issue of cross county feeding primary schools was also raised. The HDO should direct hurlers from the feeder area to the relevant club. HDOs work for Tír Eoghain, for all clubs. There is genuine concern about the urgent need to retain players once they enter Second Level.

“ The school/club link is crucial. Some clubs work in the schools (as with football), some cannot. The issue of coaching officers in schools is serious and needs to be solved. It can be solved directly or indirectly or in liaison with private companies.

“ CLG Thír Eoghain’s, indeed CLG’s role, in school coaching is at an existential point. We must continue to be meaningfully involved. Too much time has passed with dwindling financial support and falling numbers of coaches.”

Mr Maguire concluded: “ Hurling at County level is not at a crossroads, we are further down the positive line than that. Hurling at Club level has much work to do. We can’t fail, we won’t fail. Hurlers are our people, the Hurling clubs are our clubs, the Hurling children are our children.”