Former Footballer of Year joins Carrickmore backroom team

FORMER Footballer of the Year, Stephen O’Neill, has joined the backroom team being assembled by last year’s Tyrone county finalists, Carrickmore, as they plan ahead for the 2023 season.

The Clann Na nGael clubman, who won All-Ireland medals with the Red Hands in 2003, 2005 and 2008 and is rated as one of the attacking stars of his generation, is to join the Naomh Colmcille’s as they aim to win a first Tyrone title since 2005.

He was previously coach to the Tyrone seniors and joined Enda McGinley in the Antrim managerial team.

Among the others in the Carmen backroom team are renowned local coach, Paul Daly. He was county medals with them in 2001, 2004 and 2005 and will be a selector under Beattie. He has taken charge of underage teams within the club in recent years to good effect.

Also there is Denis Coen, a renowned former player with his native club, Ballina Stephenites from Mayo, with whom he won couinty and provincial honours. He was on their team which played Crossmaglen Rangers in the 1999 All-Ireland Club final.

Tom Gribben, a native of Tullysaran in Armagh will be their strength and conditioning coach.

The new manager, Stephen ‘Archie’ Beattie previously managed Eskra and was a key member of the St Mary’s University backroom team which won the Sigerson Cup a few years ago under the management of Paddy Tally.