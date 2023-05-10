Four teams at the top of Ladies ACL Division One

DIVISION 1

AODH Ruadh sit top of Division One after two rounds of fixtures, alongside Moortown, St Macartans and Errigal Ciaran.

The Dungannon side were well in control against visitors Carrickmore, leading 2-6 to 0-3 at the break. The absence of County players Meabh Mallon, Emma Jane Gervin and Rebecca Barker failed to hamper the hosts.

After a fine Martin save a quick move opened the way for Aine McNulty’s opening goal. Aoife McGahan dominated in attack, hitting seven points while at the back Becky Santos, Rachel Molloy and Catrina Farren impressed. Cait McNulty added a second goal, and Meabh McGleenan, Niamh Hughes and Cara Pinkerton also added to the scoreboard.

Emma Murphy’s brace set Moortown up for back to back wins as they hit six goals against a Sperrin Og side who were missing key players. The Greencastle side battled hard but were 4-5 to 0-4 down by half-time. Meaghan Clarke saw a penalty sail over as the Loughshore side dominated. Murphy completed her hat-trick on eighteen minutes, while Sarah Devlin tagged on a goal before the break and Caoileann Quinn and Caoimhe McNally added points.

Further goals from McNally and Quinn ensured the Moortown win which was only blighted by a worrying injury to Tyrone goalkeeper Sinead McVey.

Veteran Cathy Maguire hit three goals as St Macartans eased to a big victory against Fintona, with contributions from Joline Donaghy, Colleen McQuad and Tara O’Hagan. The Macs were well ahead and they kept the pressure on to the end.

Trillick got the best of a cracking contest against Killeeshil, a game that could have went either. The St Marys led early on with Grainne Rafferty to the fore. It was to and fro as Shauna McGurren and Amy McGinn netted for the Reds.

Eight down Killeeshil responded. Rafferty, Loughran and Orla Mulgrew registered points and a well worked Louise Kelly goal, lett them just one behind at the break. Through the third quarter both sides traded points before Rafferty struck a penalty goal to put the visitors two up. That lead was short lived as Mya Williamson responded with a goal for Trillick.

The home side built on that and eased to the five point success with some fine contributions from Kelly, Williamson, McGurren and Emma Brennan who has re-joined the Tyrone squad. Bronagh Mc Kenna, Mulgrew and Rafferty had good outings for Killeeshil.

Errigal meanwhile had a comfortable trip to Fr Rocks.

DIVISION 2

Omagh were big winners in Division Two as they beat Aghyaran who opened their campaign with a trip to O’Neills Healy Park. The visitors started well, Aoibhinn McHugh and Sasha Byrne cutting through and adding scores but it was Omagh who led 1-11 to 0-9 at the break, Aine Strain with the goal, and Christiane Hunter with five points, while others came from Aine Cunningham and Meave McSorley. Young St Davogs keeper Aoibhinn Hegarty did pull off two top saves.

Built on an impressive defensive display from the likes of Aoife Duddy, Ella Miller and Riona McGread, Omagh continued to slot some superb scores at the other end. Mc Sorley, Strain and Cunningham added goals with Hunter the play maker and they also added points through Eimear McCanny, Chiara Murry, Cunningham and Hunter. Goals from the veteran and two from youngster Eimear Cunningham sealed the win.

Moy’s Eilish Cavanagh scored a crucial goal and then tagged on a late equaliser as they drew with Kildress in a cracking tie. The Tones rallied in the second half after trailing by five at the break. Cavanagh’s goal had given Moy the advantage, with Eimear Currie and Catherine Donnelly among the points but it was the resilience of Kildress that saw them lead going into the closing stages.

Kildress goals from Chloe Tracey and Jodie McCrory helped the Tones lead by three before a late Moy rally salvaged the draw. Cavanagh tagged on the equaliser with contributions from Emma Conroy, Lucy McAlary and Lucy Conroy.

Edendork and Cappagh drew 1-8 each while Ardboe hit seven goals to beat Donaghmore.

A first half goal from Orlaith O’Hagan and points from Orla Gavin, and Ciara Hughes had Clonoe well placed at the break at Loughmacrory. But credit to the Lough who made a fist of things through the second half. Aine Donaghy put in a massive shift, and Kerri Ward, Niamh Fox, Oonagh Gallagher and Grainne Gordon all hit points but in the end, inspired by Orla Gavin, Sinead Hanna and Orlaith O’Hagan, Clonoe saw the job through.