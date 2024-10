FEW might have tipped Fr Rocks for the Tyrone Intermediate title ahead of this year’s final against the league winners and the hotly tipped Coalisland but Brian O’Neill’s side didn’t read the script as they edged a thriller by a point, 3-9 to 3-8.

The Fianna led 3-1 to 0-1 early on but inspired by the impressive Amy Sheehy Cookstown rallied and a ;late Laura McGillion goal and point from top scorer Sheehy helped them to seal the trophy and with it senior football in the County next season.

Before thate comes their title at Ulster succes with a trip to Down to face Saul first up this Sunday afternoon.

They enjoyed an eight point victory over St John’s after extra-time in the Mourne County decider to complete the League and Championship double domestically.

Fr Rock’s boss Brian O’Neill knows it will be a big ask to head into opposition territory and takes the spoils.

“ I know very little about them but they do have experience in Ulster getting to a Junior semi-final a couple of years ago. They have a strong side thpough in reality we are only worried about ourselves.”

Boosting a fine mix of youth and experience, Cookstown have enjoyed an excellent season. Young Sheehy has been superb through the year, her 1-8 was critical in the final while the likes of captain Claire McCracken, Rarcey Hamill, Aoibhinn Devlin, Lauren Rushe and the veteran of the side McGillion have all contributed.

O’Neill added: “The girls have put in some shift this year especially since we took over in July. I knew coming into the Championship we were in a good place and the girls showed that week in week out and especially against a well drilled Coalisland.”

He feels there’s more to come from the Fr Rocks camp as they head to the shores of Strangford Lough for a tough encounter. On the plus side the Tyrone champions have no injury issues concerning them bar a few bumps and bruises from thayt thrilling County Final against the Fianna.

Ryan Kelly, JP Burke, and Ciaran Dorrian are in charge of Saul who are skippered by Ella Rourke. They have had a protracted Championship run in Down stretching back to June with the final only played over the first weekend of October. Over the summer they did record some big results but it did take extra time to see off a fancied St Johns.

Squad depth played a key part in that final, with Alex Johnston and Grace Surginor back in the team now despite being overseas earlier in the year.