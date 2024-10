St Patrick’s Saul 5-3 Fr Rocks Cookstown 4-1

IT was the end of the Ulster road for the Tyrone Intermediate champions Fr Rocks as Down champions Saul secured a five point win on a blustery afternoon at Downpatrick when points were at a premium.

Nine goals were scored – three of those by Cookstown in the first half- as they led by five points. The Fr Rocks only managed one score in the second period- albeit that was a goal- as Saul pressed on to claim the victory amid the wind and rain.

Despite a handful of players carrying knocks into the game Cookstown started brightly. Unable to call upon several key attackers the pressure was on others to pitch in, though ace sharpshooter Amy Sheehy was well shackled.

Aimee McGone, Niamh Daly and Lucy O’Neill bagged goals for the victors with Sheehy tagging on a point in a half spoilt by the elements.

It wasn’t a day for good open football but both sides stuck doggedly to their task.

Throughout the second half Saul were able to nullify any Fr Rocks threat and they pitched in with four goals. Fr Rocks sole riposte was a Lana Sheehy goal as their provincial championship aspirations were ended.