A SUB-committee has been set up to consider whether or not member clubs would be interested in establishing an intermediate division under the auspices of the Fermanagh and Western League.

At Thursday evening’s monthly committee meeting league chairman Neil Jardine, secretary Ciara Crawford, and committee members Paul Cassidy and Rodney McVitty were elected to look into the matter in the new year.

The setting up of the sub-committee followed a presentation by IFA official Andrew Johnston.

He outlined planned restructuring of the local game which is due to come into effect ahead of the 2026-27 season.

pyramid

The Premiership and Championship will remain unchanged in the proposed new pyramid while the Premier Intermediate League will be rebranded as Conference National.

Underneath that will be Conference 1 and Conference 2 with 12-14 teams in each.

Those five levels will be known as the Performance Structure Game with the remaining intermediate leagues, Northern Amateur, Mid Ulster and Ballymena and Provincial along with junior football categorised as the Everyday Structure Game.

There will be promotion and relegation pathway between all levels of the game providing that clubs meet the relevant ground and club criteria.

Having an intermediate division would make it easier for Fermanagh and Western clubs to make the transition if they so wished however its unclear if there would be an appetite for such a move.

Rodney McVitty says the brief of the new sub committee is to gather all the relevant information and present it to the member clubs.

“We won’t be making a recommendation, we will simply present the facts and the clubs will ultimately make any decision. At the end of the day it’ll be up to the clubs to decide.”

