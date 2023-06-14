F&W Division Two sides appoint new managers

Fermanagh and Western League Division Two clubs, Mountjoy United and Omagh Hospitals have both appointed new managers.

Richard Donnell has been appointed the new boss at Mountjoy while Barry Howe takes the reins at the Hossies.

Donnell, who has enjoyed considerable success at underage level with the club, takes over from John Elliott.

Newbuildings man Elliott replaced David Rennie halfway through last season but couldn’t prevent United being relegated to division two of the Fermanagh and Western League.

Donnell said he is excited and honoured to be taking charge of his hometown club.

“It’s a huge honour to become manager of my local boyhood club,” said the new man.

“I’m excited and I’m looking forward to start working with the players in pre season, and, of course, I’ll be buzzing when that first game of the season comes around.”

Hospitals, meanwhile, have pinned their hopes on club stalwart Howe as first team manager for the 2023-24 campaign.

In confirming his appointment a club spokesman said, “Barry has previously led the club to success, both on the field and in the dugout.

“We all look forward to supporting Barry and his quality squad in their push for promotion back to Division One.”

