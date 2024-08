STRATHROY Harps and Killen Rangers will be looking to build on opening day victories when they face Beragh Swifts and NFC Kesh respectively in the second round of games of the new Fermanagh and Western League season this evening (Tuesday).

On Saturday Harps defeated Dergview Reserves 3-2 at Darragh Park with Aaron Beehan, Caolan McCrossan and Corey Wood on target while Beragh produced arguably the result of the day in drawing 2-2 with defending champions Enniskillen Rangers at the Ball Range.

A Jack Todd strike had Swifts ahead of the interval but goals by Jordan McClure and Joel Byrne looked to have secured the points for Rangers until Dale Robinson headed home a late equaliser for the visitors.

Both teams will be going into the game in confident mood, but, with home advantage, Harps will start as slight favourites to continue their winning start.

Killen, meanwhile, will visit Michael Connolly Park, boosted by their win over Tummery Athletic, who had defender Blaine Campbell sent off around the hour mark for a second yellow card.

Two Adam Buchanan goals put Rangers in the driving seat before a spectacular overhead kick by Shea Devlin had halved the deficit by the interval.

However that was as good as it got for the Dromore side, in a game that was marred by a mass confrontation of players, substitutes and coaches of both teams just before half-time.

The melee was sparked by an alleged headbutt which left Killen number nine Gary McGuigan with a bloodied nose. The incident has been reported to the IFA and sanctions are likely to follow.

Elsewhere tonight Tummery host new boys Augher Stars, who travel to Dromore on the back of a 4-0 defeat to Enniskillen Town United. Johnny Winser will be without both Mark Kerr and Craig McSweeney who were both dismissed during Saturday’s clash against Town.

Ardstraw, who drew 2-2 with Lisbellaw United thanks to a brace of goals from Steven Campbell, visit Dergview Reserves while Kyle McCleery’s ‘Law host Irvinestown Wanderers. United’s scorers on Saturday were Paul McGrath and Scott Moutray.

This evening’s games kick-off at 7pm.