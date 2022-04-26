GAA made the right call overturning McKenna ban- Logan

It was a decision which annoyed Tyrone players and supporters alike, with video evidence suggesting that McKenna had been more sinned against than sinner.

The sending off marred what was an excellent display from McKenna who helped to spark the Red Hands into life when introduced as a substitute at half-time at Brewster Park.

Feargal Logan insisted that McKenna having his red card rescinded was the only logical decision the disciplinary hearing at Croke Park could take.

” The right call has been made and we are happy with the outcome. When you look at the video evidence you can see that all Conor was doing was trying to ensure the safety of a teammate who was on the ground.

” There are Checks and Balances within the GAA system to help with all of this and this wasn’t an appeal on Conor’s behalf on Monday night, it was an opportunity to hear our side of the case and what really happened. In fairness to the Central Hearings Committee, people who are all GAA volunteers as well, they got the call right.”

McKenna is now available for selection for Sunday’s eagerly anticipated meeting with arch rivals Derry in the Ulster Championship in Omagh, and given his display last time out, Logan is delighted to be able to call upon him.

” It’s a big boost to have Conor available for Sunday’s game. From the age of fifteen he was a player who was on everyone’s lips and we knew from that age that he was a special talent.

” Myself and Brian had him in the Under-21 set up before he headed to Australia to play professional sport. It says a lot about him that he gave up probably his best years in Aussie Rules, 25-30, to come home and win an All Ireland and he achieved that.

” He is certainly a big player for us and you could see the impact that he had when coming on at half-time the last day not only in the scores that he took but the energy that he gave to all of the players around him.

Meanwhile the Red Hands hope to be able to call upon the services of experienced campaigner Peter Harte for the clash with the Oak Leafers, the Errigal Ciaran man having missed the Fermanagh tie due to an appendix operation. Logan revealed however that the picture is less clear in relation to the two Donnelly brothers.

” Peter Harte has been back in full training since the Fermanagh game and is available for selection on Sunday. Mattie and Richie Donnelly are both working away in an attempt to return from their respective injuries and we will see where they are closer to the time.”