By Niall Gartland

EVEN by the standards of the renowned Connollys of Moy Tyrone Club Championships, you couldn’t help but be taken back by the exciting nature of the draw made tonight in Garvaghey.

There was a real derby feel to proceedings, particularly at senior level, with an array of neighbouring clubs set to duke it out in the first-round of the knock-out championships later in the year.

Coalisland will take on their age-old rivals Clonoe, Omagh will take on nearby Killyclogher, and Dungannon have been pitted against Donaghmore, just three of the ties that immediately caught the eye when the draw was announced.

Elsewhere, Trillick will commence their O’Neill Cup defence against Eglish, reigning Intermediate Champions Pomeroy face heavy-hitters Errigal Ciaran, while Fintona, who won a long-awaited Junior Championship title last year, will take on Moortown.

You can view the full draw below:

Tyrone Senior Championship: Omagh v Killyclogher; Carrickmore v Dromore; Errigal Ciaran v Pomeroy; Coalisland v Clonoe; Trillick v Eglish; Ardboe v Edendork; Loughmacrory v Galbally; Dungannon v Donaghmore

Tyrone Intermediate Championship: Stewartstown v Rock; Naomh Eoghan v Moy; Drumragh v Beragh; Kildress v Greencastle; Cookstown v Aghyaran; Moortown v Fintona; Owen Roes v Gortin; Derrylaughan v Clogher

Tyrone Junior Championship: Brackaville v Augher (preliminary); Castlederg v Brocagh; Eskra v Aghaloo; Errigal Ciaran Thirds v Killyman; Glenelly v Urney; Killeeshil v Clann na nGael; Drumquin v Preliminary winners; Tattyreagh v Derrytresk; Donaghmore Thirds v Strabane