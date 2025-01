ERRIGAL Ciaran stars Darragh and Ruairi Canavan have been discharged from hospital after sustaining heavy knocks in yesterday’s All-Ireland SFC final defeat to Cuala.

Darragh and Ruairi were brought to the Mater Hospital following the game amid head injury concerns and underwent CT scans, following which they were discharged and are now back home in Tyrone.

In an update to the Irish Independent, Errigal Ciaran chairman Emmett McGinley confirmed that Darragh and Ruairi were released from hospital in the early hours of the morning following medical checks.

Advertisement

“They were taken to the Mater after the game, by ambulance, and kept in there for observation. And then, later on that evening, at about 11 o’clock, they both had CT scans which thankfully came back clear. They were discharged last night, and they were back home at about three or half-three.”

Errigal Ciaran captain Darragh Canavan was left shaken after being caught by an opponent’s knee midway through the first-half, and the decision was made to remove the Tyrone star from the field of play. It later emerged that his younger brother Ruairi was also left dazed by a challenge later in the game.

The brothers will now follow gradual return to play protocols, ruling them out of Tyrone’s National Football League opener against Derry this Saturday evening at O’Neill’s Healy Park.