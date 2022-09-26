This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Carmen deliver the goods with convincing win over Coalisland

  • 26 September 2022
Carmen deliver the goods with convincing win over Coalisland
Aerial action from tonight's Senior Championship Round 1 match at O’Neill’s Healy Park in Omagh between Carrickmore St Colmcille's and Coalisland Fianna.JMG1
Niall GartlandBy Niall Gartland - 26 September 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

McKernan set for new challenges on US return Tyrone Masters reach All-Ireland Final Donaghmore and Eglish to meet in Minor Championship Final Ronan O’Neill joins Fermanagh backroom team

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY