Counihan takes the reins at Donaghmore

FORMER Monaghan minor manager Mark Counihan has been appointed as the new manager of Tyrone club Donaghmore.
The Truagh Gaels man has a strong record, track leading the Monaghan minors to the Ulster Championship title in 2019.
They made the decider again under his watch in 2020, and he was also a leading contender for the Monaghan senior job after Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney stepped down during the summer, a post whch was eventually filled by Vinny Corey.
Counihan succeeds Greencastle native Barry Tracey as the helm of a club that have enjoyed massive underage success in Tyrone in recent years. Donaghmore staved off relegation from Division One on the final day of the league season, and bowed out of the championship in a close-fought quarter-final clash against Clonoe.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)