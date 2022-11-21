Counihan takes the reins at Donaghmore

FORMER Monaghan minor manager Mark Counihan has been appointed as the new manager of Tyrone club Donaghmore.

The Truagh Gaels man has a strong record, track leading the Monaghan minors to the Ulster Championship title in 2019.

They made the decider again under his watch in 2020, and he was also a leading contender for the Monaghan senior job after Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney stepped down during the summer, a post whch was eventually filled by Vinny Corey.

Counihan succeeds Greencastle native Barry Tracey as the helm of a club that have enjoyed massive underage success in Tyrone in recent years. Donaghmore staved off relegation from Division One on the final day of the league season, and bowed out of the championship in a close-fought quarter-final clash against Clonoe.