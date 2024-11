FORMER Tyrone Gaelic footballer Dermot Carlin has officially opened a state-of-the-art eye clinic in Banbridge, marking a £1.7 million investment and creating 15 new jobs.

Carlin, who won All-Ireland titles with Tyrone in 2003 and 2008, has transitioned from a successful football career to the business world.

After several roles in pharmaceutical sales, he co-founded Solasta Healthcare in 2018. The company initially operated out of Omagh Hospital, providing private cataract surgery, before the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted operations.

Recognising the need for a permanent base, Carlin set his sights on a new facility to ensure continuity and growth for the business. Located at The Boulevard on the Belfast-Dublin corridor, the purpose-built 4,500-square-foot clinic is designed to provide a stress-free environment for patients.

It offers private access, extensive free parking, and dedicated spaces for blue-badge holders.

The facility is equipped with the latest technological advancements in cataract surgery and has employed an experienced team to ensure patients receive the highest standard of care.

The clinic, which has received regulatory approval from the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA), will be led by consultant ophthalmologist Michael O’Gallagher and will also serve as a hub for training clinicians nationally and internationally.

Reflecting on the inspiration for the project, Carlin recalled his father Tony’s difficulties accessing cataract surgery in Belfast. “He found the city traffic and parking so challenging that it caused unnecessary stress. That experience stayed with me and got me thinking about creating a more accessible alternative.”

“This journey began in 2021 when I first visited The Boulevard. Planning permission for the project was granted last year, and we officially opened our doors last Monday,” he said.

The facility has already booked its first patients, with surgeries set to begin next week. Carlin emphasised the clinic’s focus on patient well-being. “We’re located just off the dual carriageway with plentiful parking, creating a relaxed and stress-free environment for patients. With the latest advancements in cataract surgery technology and an experienced team in place, we’re committed to providing the best possible care.”

In addition to cataract surgeries, the clinic will provide training opportunities for clinicians, reinforcing its role as a cross-border healthcare initiative. With patient demand for cataract surgery continuing to rise, the new Banbridge clinic represents a significant step forward in addressing the region’s healthcare needs.