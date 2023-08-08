Dooher and Logan granted new term as Tyrone managers

By Niall Gartland

FEARGAL Logan and Brian Dooher have been granted a new three-year term as Tyrone joint-managers at a meeting of the County Committee in Garvaghey this evening.

Club delegates offered no dissent when the matter was tabled by the County Board and Logan and Dooher were therefore ratified to lead the county’s senior intercounty team until the end of the 2026 season.

There was speculation following Tyrone’s All-Ireland exit at the hands of Kerry that Logan and Dooher would stand down but it emerged in recent weeks that they wished to stay on board.

Indeed, their reinstatement was even viewed as something of a formality heading into tonight’s meeting at the Tyrone Centre of Excellence in Garvaghey.

Logan and Dooher were appointed to the helm in late 2020 and made an instant impression, delivering Tyrone’s fourth ever All-Ireland SFC title in their first year in charge. 2022 and 2023 weren’t as successful, but they still have a proven track record having also led the U21s to All-Ireland glory in 2015 alongside Peter Canavan.

Tyrone fans will hope that their contract renewal will pay dividends down the line but hopes of a memorable 2024 season have already been dealt a blow with the recent news that stalwart Mattie Donnelly has suffered a double leg injury that will rule him out for an extended period.