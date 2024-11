By Niall Gartland

SATURDAY is a hugely significant day for the Éire Óg camogs as they go in pursuit of a first-ever Bridie McMenamin title when they take on Derry side Greenlough.

Having won the toss to determine a venue, the game will be played on the Éire Ógs’ home patch in Carrickmore at 1pm, and they’re hoping to cap off what’s already been a magnificent year for camogie in the club.

Their U15 team won their first ever All-Ireland Féile, their U14s retained their league and championship titles, and they won a historic minor championship title with a brilliant 4-11 to 4-5 victory over Edendork.

Quite a number of that minor team have already graduated to the senior ranks and are hoping to make yet more history of the club this weekend in the Bridie McMenamin final.

They’re managed by former Tyrone boss Declan Sherlock, who is assisted by Michael Kerr and club legend Bríd Uí Dhonnghaile, a driving force who helped reformed camogie in the club two decades ago.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s final, Michael Kerr said: “My father died 20 years ago yesterday [Sunday] and at the wake, there was a discussion between Bríd’s husband Cathal and a cousin of mine, Peter Kerr, about the reformation of camogie in the club.

“The following Sunday, Bríd went out and took the camogs for the first training session, and she’s been involved the whole time being taking various age groups.

“She has three girls and one of them is still playing.”

While Éire Ógs are a proud Carrickmore club, there’s actually five other locales represented on their camogie team – namely Aghaloo, Dromore, Greencastle, Errigal Ciaran and Drumragh. Kerr was also keen to emphasise the commitment of the players, some of whom travel from as far away as Dublin and Galway for training.

Moreover, there’s a tangible sense of optimism about the future given their sparkling success at underage level and they have a host of talented dual stars, like Sorcha Gormley who captained the Tyrone Minor Ladies team to an All-Ireland final berth earlier in the year.

Michael said: “Honestly, in my opinion Sorcha is an even better camog than she is a footballer and that’s saying something. Herself, Niamh McElduff, Orla McElduff and Aobh Bennett all started on the team that won our first ever Minor Championship back in October so there’s a lot of good underage players coming through.”