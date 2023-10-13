Eoin ready to lead out the Sarsfields

By Niall Gartland

DRUMRAGH skipper Eoin Montgomery played in a county final in his debut season at this level, and he’s hoping for a much happier outcome in Sunday’s Junior Championship final against Fintona.

Still only 21 years of age, Montgomery lined out in Drumragh’s Junior final defeat to Kildress in 2020. It wasn’t one for the scrapbook – Kildress won out by 3-9 to 1-8 – but they have a chance to make amends this weekend.

In the intervening period, Montgomery made his mark on Tyrone’s all-conquering u-20 team that won last year’s All-Ireland final in style. Winning a Junior title with his beloved club would taste just as sweet, for these days don’t come around too often, and he’s glad that the clouds have parted after injuries threatened to detail their season, epitomised by their stunning win over a hitherto unbeaten Cookstown side in the semi-final.

“Thank God things have picked up, we had over 10 injuries at one stage and we’ve a lot of those lads back apart from a few like my brother Aaron. We look up to those boys who have had to sit it out, they’re a big driving force for us, and we were delighted to get over the line in the semi-final against Cookstown.

“We were well ready for it as there was only a point between us in the league and we felt like we owed them one as they beat us in the semi-finals of the championship in Cookstown two years ago.”

Leading the team is former Fermanagh footballer Colm Bradley, ably assisted by a batch of Drumragh clubmen. Montgomery says that Bradley always saw the bigger picture when they endured an injury induced mid-season blip.

“I’ve a really good relationship with Colm and we wanted to put our shoulders to the wheel and give it everything this year which has really shownn.

“He’s been very good, I’ve a lot of time for him and so do the rest of the boys. He’s taken everything in his stride, things haven’t always gone our way but we came out on the right side of it and our management team have really driven us on.”

There’s every chance that Drumragh’s Junior showdown with Fintona could be a monumental battle. Drumragh are bidding to win the title for the first time in 1999 but they’re facing a team that have been in top form since the very start of the season.

Montgomery said: “The standard at Junior seems to be going up every year, Fintona have been very impressive and gave us a right beating in the league. They’re going well and have a lot of space. It’s a massive game but we’re looking forward to it.”