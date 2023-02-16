Errigal Ciaran pay tribute to ‘loyal clubman’ Shaun Conroy

ERRIGAL Ciaran have paid tributes to one of their most respected members, Shaun Conroy (49), who passed away on Tuesday.

Conroy was a member of the Errigal Ciaran club and had worked as the club’s photographer and caretaker. His funeral will take place tomorrow (Friday) with further details to be announced.

A club statement acknowledged his vast contribution to the club and the impact his untimely passing has had on his family.

Advertisement

“Our club community has been left devastated this evening by the sudden death of our club stalwart, Shaun Conroy.

“Shaun was involved in every facet of club life, his love of all things Errigal Ciaran has been deep rooted for many years. First & foremost, a supporter of all our teams at every level, a steward, a coach of our underage, an umpire. Then over the last number of years Shaun has been our club photographer, working alongside Kim, covering all our games and creating memories.

“In 2021, Shaun once again stepped up to the call, when he joined our caretaker team for Dunmoyle.

“He has been such a loyal clubman, it is hard to express the sadness and shock within our community. As a mark of respect all club activities are suspended.

“A family steeped in our tradition has been left devastated. They have lost such a loving father who idolised all his children, a husband- who always seemed to be at his happiest with Caroline at his side.

“Our thoughts & prayers are with Caroline, Darragh, Caoimhe, Neil & Brian.”