By Michael McMullan

DERRY will put Paddy Tally forward to clubs for ratification as their new senior football manager. No date has been finalised but it ends months of speculation after Mickey Harte stepped down from the post.

Tally was part of the Tyrone panel beaten in 1995 All-Ireland final and coached Tyrone to their first All-Ireland title under Harte in 2003.

He was part of James McCartan’s management when Down lost the 2010 All-Ireland final before going on to manage the Mourne County.

Tally was previously involved in the Oakleaf County under Brian McIver during his term as manager.

More recently, the Galbally man coached Kerry to Sam Maguire under Jack O’Connor and had been named as the team’s performance coach for 2025.

Tally’s management team with Derry is still being finalised.

Harte stepped down as manager in early July after one season in charge that delivered the NFL title.