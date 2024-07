MICKEY Harte has stepped down as manager of the Derry Senior Intercounty footballers, it has been confirmed this afternoon.

The Glencull man emerged as a shock successor to interim manager Ciaran Meenagh last September, but has decided to step down after serving a single season in the post.

Harte steered Derry to Division One honours in the spring, but oversaw a turbulent championship campaign that climaxed in a disappointing defeat to Kerry in a turgid All-Ireland SFC quarter-final clash just over a week ago.

In a statement released this afternoon, Harte said “I have decided to step down as manager of the Derry Senior Football team. I would like to thank the players for the huge commitment they gave to the Derry jersey during the 2024 season.

“I would also like to thank Gavin [Devlin] and the entire backroom team for their hard work, dedication and expertise. Thanks too for the support of the County Board and all those generous sponsors of the GAA in Derry. Finally, I wish the players every success in the years ahead.”

Chairperson of Derry GAA, John Keenan, stated, “We sincerely thank Mickey, Gavin and their entire backroom team for their hard work and dedication throughout the 2024 season. We wish them the very best in their future endeavours.”

A process will now be put in place for the appointment of a new Senior Football Management team.