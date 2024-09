By Niall Gartland

NEW Tyrone manager Malachy O’Rourke has added Colm McCullagh, a two-time All-Ireland winner with the county, to his backroom team.

O’Rourke confirmed in his first formal press engagement as Tyrone supremo that Ryan Porter and Leo McBride, with whom he has enjoyed a long-standing working relationship, would form part of his backroom.

Now it has also emerged that Colm McCullagh will form part of the backroom team in the 2025 season.

McCullagh was an adventurous playmarker and inside forward during his playing days, and formed part of the celebrated Tyrone team that claimed All-Ireland SFC honours in 2005 and 2008.

He also won three Tyrone Senior Championship titles with his native Dromore – 2007, 2009 and 2011 – and managed his home club for a two-year period at the turn of the decade, landing O’Neill Cup honours in his second and final year in charge in 2021.