McCurry recalled to starting line-up

TYRONE have named their team for tomorrow’s All-Ireland SFC Preliminary Quarter-Final against Donegal in Ballybofey.

There is only one change on the starting 15 with Darren McCurry returning to the side after sitting out last weekend’s clash against Westmeath,

Meanwhile, Cathal McShane, who has struggled with injury as of late, has returned to the subs bench for the first time since their defeat to Monaghan in the Ulster Championship.

Tyrone team:

Niall Morgan, Michael McKernan, Ronan McNamee, Pádraig Hampsey, Cormac Quinn, Michael O’Neill, Peter Harte, Brian Kennedy, Conn Kilpatrick, Conor Meyler, Joe Oguz, Ruairi Canavan, Darren McCurry, Matthew Donnelly, Darragh Canavan.

Subs: Lorcan Quinn, Frank Burns, Aidan Clarke, Niall Devlin, Richie Donnelly, Nathan McCarron, Kieran McGeary, Michael McGleenan, Cathal McShane, Seanie O’Donnell, Niall Sludden