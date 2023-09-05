McElholm set to travel for AFL combine

HOGAN Cup winning captain Eoin McElholm is set to travel to Australia later this month to participate in an AFL combine alongside three other talented young GAA players.

The Loughmacrory forward has been involved in ongoing trials in Ireland alongside Cork’s Conor Corbett, Galway’s James McLoughlin and Down’s Odhran Murdock, according to earlier reports from the Irish Independent.

The quartet are viewed as potential AFL recruits and are expected to visit a number of AFL clubs in their two-week trip to Australia.

McElholm captained Tyrone Minors to last year’s Ulster Minor Championship and also wore the captain’s armband for Omagh CBS’ run to MacRory Cup and Hogan Cup glory earlier in the season. He’s a highly promising forward and scored 2-5 in Omagh CBS’ Hogan Cup final win over Summerhill College, Sligo in the Hogan Cup final.