TYRONE goalkeeper Niall Morgan has landed a coveted slot on this year’s All-Star Football team, which was formally unveiled this morning.

It’s the Edendork man’s second All-Star award, having previously been named in Tyrone’s All-Ireland winning year of 2021 alongside seven of his colleagues.

He’s now become only the second ever goalkeeper from the province to have won two All-Star awards, following in the footsteps of Donegal netminder Paul Durcan, who was honoured in 2012 and 2014.

Tyrone’s championship campaign ended somewhat prematurely at the hands of Roscommon at the Preliminary Quarter-Final stages, making Morgan’s inclusion an even more noteworthy and impressive accomplishment.

The 33-year-old was a beacon of consistency for the Red Hands and he has already confirmed that he will be back between the sticks in the 2025 season.

Morgan will receive his award at tomorrow evening’s awards ceremony at the RDS in Dublin, which will be broadcast live on RTÉ 1 at 7.30pm.

Elsewhere, All-Ireland champions Armagh received six awards, All-Ireland finalists Galway have five players represented across defence, midfield and attack, while Ulster champions Donegal have Peadar Mogan and Oisín Gallen represented. Louth’s Craig Lennon also made the team.