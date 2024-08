By Paddy Hunter

THE dust has hardly settled on what has been a hugely disappointing fortnight for the ladies game in the County but starting tonight (Thursday) players face a handful of games over 17 days ahead of the championship.

There will be a full round of games following on from tonight this coming Sunday 11th, followed by further fixtures on the 15th, 18th, 22nd and 25th with any wrap up fixtures pencilled in for the 29th.

Semi-finals and finals will follow with the Connolly’s of Moy Championship hot on the heels.

Several clubs had indicated their discontent with the tight programme although after due consideration by the fixture makers they felt they had no option but to go ahead with the plan

In the senior league both Errigal Ciaran and St Macartans are level on points with Errigal just ahead on score difference.

The two big hitters come into tonight’s games on the back of early July wins against Omagh and Trillick. Errigal have been impressive so far but will be tested in a derby against Killeeshil tonight while the Macs face Carrickmore which is always a keen contest.

With games against Fintona and Omagh this Sunday to follow this could well be a pivotal week for Darren Swift and Ryan McMenamin’s teams.

The Trillick Reds are themselves still very much alive too. With an extra game played they trail the Macs and Errigal by just two points as they host the Pearses at Donnelly Park tonight with a weekend trip to the Loughshore to play Moortown who will have been boosted by their minor championship success recently.

St Malachy’s face Cappagh while something has to give for the bottom two Aodh Ruadh and Dromore as they meet at Dungannon.

Intermediate league leaders Clonoe have a chance to maintain their lead at the top of the table as they host relegation haunted Donaghmore ahead of another home outing with Badoney on Sunday.

The teams in the chase behind them, Kildress and Edendork have home games this evening too. The Tones play Coalisland with the St Malachy’s hosting Moy.

Aghyaran, Cookstown and Ardboe are very much in the mix to join the top four for a semi-final berth with the St Davog’s hosting Ardboe this evening certainly opening things up. Cookstown dented the Ardboe chase last week as they beat them by a point while Kildress had a big win at St Patrick’s.

Both Sperrin Og and Donaghmore are in trouble at the bottom although Moy need to be careful too with just four points and games running out.

The junior league has been continuing in both sections and as it stands Clann na nGael and Aghaloo lead the way in section one. Pomeroy and Drumragh head section two.

In tonight’s games there’s a lot at stake as Aghaloo meet Loughmacrory and Sarsfields play Castlederg ahead on Sunday’s round.