Ruairi Canavan set to make first championship start

TALENTED young Tyrone forward Ruairi Canavan is set to make his first start at senior intercounty level in Sunday’s group stage clash against Westmeath.

Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher have named their team and Canavan’s addition is the only change from their victory over Armagh nearly a fortnight ago, with the Errigal Ciaran sharp-shooter replacing Niall Sludden.

Elsewhere it’s as you were from a Tyrone perspective. Frank Burns is back on board after serving a one-game suspension against the Orchard County, albeit he’s named on the bench, while Cathal McShane has once again been omitted from the match-day panel as he’s still recuperating from injury.

Tyrone team to face Westmeath:

Niall Morgan, Michael McKernan, Ronan McNamee, Padraig Hampsey, Cormac Quinn, Michael O’Neill, Peter Harte, Brian Kennedy, Conn Kilpatrick, Conor Meyler, Joe Oguz, Ruairi Canavan, Darren McCurry, Mattie Donnelly, Darragh Canavan

Subs: Lorcan Quinn, Frank Burns, Aidan Clarke, Niall Devlin, Richie Donnelly, Niall Kelly, Nathan McCarron, Kieran McGeary, Michael McGleenan, Seanie O’Donnell, Niall Sludden