RADICAL new rule changes to the game of Gaelic Football will be introduced wholesale to the 2025 season having received the backing of a large majority of delegates at today’s Special Congress.

The rule changes, proposed by Jim Gavin’s Football Review Committee, encompassed 49 motions spread across 18 separate votes.

Every single vote passed with a sizeable majority with only two changes – an amendment to the attacking mark and introduction of a stop clock – gaining the approval of less than 90 percent of delegates.

It must be noted that the rules will be introduced on a temporary basis for 2025 only, and Central Council has the option to change rules throughout the upcoming season.

There was also a vote on whether the rules would be introduced at club level, which received more than 90 percent approval.

There are seven ‘core enhancements’ which have been given the greenlight, representing the biggest change to Gaelic Football in modern times.

These include the ‘solo and go,’ the two point scoring arc, all kick-outs having to go beyond that arc and the ‘three-up’ rule. The three up rule means that both sides must keep three players inside both halves at all times.

The Football Review Committee, established in February, was tasked with conducting an extensive review of the game with a view to improving the sport as a spectacle.

Proposed new measures were showcased to the viewing public in a four-game interprovincial series, hosted by Croke Park and broadcast live on television.

The rule changes have now been placed on an official footing for the upcoming 2025 season, which commences later than usual at intercounty level following the recent decision to axe the pre-season competition.