Sizzling Sarsfields set an impressive tempo

HAVING delivered the goods in the sweltering heat last weekend, Drumragh captain Kian Murphy hopes the Sarsfields can maintain their hot-streak heading into the Junior Championship quarter-final on Sunday afternoon.



The Clanabogan boys dispatched with Derrytresk 3-17 to 0-7 at sun-kissed Hackett Park, replicating the emphatic statement of intent laid down by one or two other contenders in the first round.

Skipper Kian Murphy chipped in with half a dozen points for the victors, though it was his name-sake Tommy Murphy who stole the headlines with his goal hat-trick.

Despite the suffocating conditions, as summer made a belated appearance in Augher, Drumragh set an impressive pace and tempo throughout, something which Kian Murphy stressed they were keen to do.

“ It was certainly the toughest (conditions) we have played in all season. The pitch was hard and the weather was roasting so we definitely felt it in the first half.

“ But we have been working hard all year so when it came to this moment we weren’t going to give up. We just kept pushing on to get the win.

“ We didn’t really go into it thinking that we were favourites. We knew that Derytresk gave us a hard game two years ago so we were never going to overlook them. Everyone was focused and wanted to perform.”

Drumragh finished in fitth place at the end of their league campain, cementing a promotion playoff berth if required, but Murphy felt that a litany of absentees at various stages stymied their progress.

“ We had a lot of injuries throughout the season in the league which hampered us though you don’t want to be making excuses. We have a load of men back now too which gives us more confidence but there is some top teams battling for the Championship, the likes of Cookstown, Fintona and Aghaloo.”

Next up in the quarter-finals for the Sarsfields are the comeback kings of this year’s Championship Glenelly, and Kian Murphy is expecting another tough tussle after their league meeting ended in a dour 0-6 apiece stalemate recently.

“ We drew with them in the league so we are going to have to up the tempo even more. They have shown great character in their two games to fight back so we need to be on our guard. It should be a good game anyway.

“ I suppose in that way it is a good draw for us and Glenelly because those other teams would be the fancied runners. In saying that we still have our work cut out for us. There is a quick turnaround so we will take a day to recover and get back at it.”

Drumragh manager Colm BRadley also revealed that taking the initiative fROm the get-go, despite the heat last Sunday, was something which he had preached beforehand.

“ We want to play on the front foot and move the ball quickly. We have players all over the pitch with good pace. Sometimes it doesn’t work and you can make silly mistakes and get caught on the turnover but overall I felt it was important to keep the tempo up. It was energy sapping but it is going to get tougher from here on in.

“ Glenelly have won two games and there is nothing like Championship victories to give a team confidence. We drew six all in the league. It wasn’t exactly a score-fest up in Clanabogan but they are going to fancy their chances next week and we will have to improve on that league performance against them certainly.”